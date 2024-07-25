Former James Bond George Lazenby, 84, announces retirement with bittersweet statement: 'Getting older is no fun'

This 007 is hanging up his pistol. A former James Bond has announced that after decades in the business, he is officially retiring from acting and all kinds of acting commitments.

George Lazenby, 84, made his acting debut as the famed English spy in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, but declined to return for future Bond films, with his tenure as the icon being the shortest among the actors.

On his official social media pages, the actor and former model posted a statement alongside a recent photo that reflected on his decision to step away from the spotlight after more than five decades as a working actor.

"This hasn't been an easy decision but it's time to announce my retirement from work," he penned. "Therefore, I won't be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews or signing any more autographs as of today."

He reflected on his lengthy career and thanked his manager for his support as well, and shared some insight into how he plans to spend his time now. "It's been a fun ride but getting older is no fun. I would like to thank my manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, for helping me since 2013 – the best representative I ever had."

"I can now concentrate on spending more time with my family. My sincere gratitude to everyone out there for your love and support over the years. It has meant a lot to me. George xx."

He received a wave of love and support from fans, who left comments like: "Request Granted 007," and: "You gave us one of the greatest films of all time and we are forever grateful for that. We love you George!" as well as: "You have all the time in the world George."

While the 1969 entry in the Bond franchise was a commercial success, it received mixed reviews from critics at the time, and due to Lazenby's brief stint in the role, he was parodied for bringing a "forgettable" version of Bond to the screen. Over the years, however, reception to the film has warmed, and it is now considered one of the best in the franchise.

He decided to turn down the opportunity to play Bond again after his agent convinced him that the character wouldn't fit in with the more liberated '70s, and thus declined the offer to return in 1974's The Man With the Golden Gun (which went to Roger Moore). He was also considered for 1983's Never Say Never Again, but that role went to Sean Connery, whose departure originally brought Lazenby on.

Since then, the actor has appeared in several other movies and TV shows over the years, and has played parodies or unofficial versions of Bond on many occasions. His life story and casting as Bond was told in the 2017 docudrama Becoming Bond.

When he was 21, Lazenby became a father for the first time when he welcomed daughter Jennifer, now 63, with Maureen Powell, an Australian army sergeant.

In 1973, he married his longtime girlfriend Chrissie Townson, an heiress of the Gannett family, and they welcomed children Melanie, 50, and Zachary. Their son was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor at the age of 11 and tragically passed away aged 19. Shortly after, in 1995, Lazenby and Chrissie got divorced.

In 2002, he tied the knot with former tennis pro Pam Shriver, with whom he welcomed three children, those being George Jr., 20, and twins Kate and Sam, 19. Lazenby got divorced for a second time in 2011.