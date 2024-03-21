007: The best James Bond Fashion Moments of all time

This week the news of James Bond’s potential new successor made headlines, leaving fans of both 007 and Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging quaking in their (most definitely designer) boots.

That's right, Robbie, or Aaron Taylor-Johnson as he is more formally known, is in the running to become the next secret agent stud.

Although it’s not confirmed whether or not Aaron has accepted (or denied) the role, we couldn’t help but think back to all the very best Bond ensembles that have graced the screen since the first movie debuted back in 1962.

From blonde Bond-shells to sleek cream suits and that itsy bitsy orange bikini worn by Halle Berry, here are just a few of our favourite Bond fashion moments.

Halle Berry, Die Another Day Almost every summer I revisit this exact image in preparation for my time spent beachside. Both because Halle Berry’s physique is second to none and because I need confirmation that wearing a belt with a bikini is in fact a serious slay.



Grace Jones, A View to a Kill © TPLP In 1985 Grace Jones played the part of May Day, a fierce heroine who wore an array of brightly coloured hoods and sleek elasticised catsuits. Her performance earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 1985 Saturn Awards.



Rosamund Pike, Die Another Day One thing all Bond girls have in common is that they know how to dress for an opulent event. A particular favourite is Rosamund Pike’s one-shoulder silver beaded gown from the 2002 film.



Eva Green, Casino Royale © Jay Maidment Eva Green plays the role of Vesper Lynd ( a name which is now at the top of my baby name list on the notes app) an insanely chic and mysterious woman who knows a thing or two about mixing red lipstick and cream tailored suits together.



Pierce Brosnan, Tomorrow Never Dies Hear me out, if I told you this leather trench was from Kylies latest Khy drop would you question it? Not even for a second. This iconic black turtleneck, leather coat and matching glove ensemble is seriously chic and is likely on both The Row and Phoebe Philo’s mood boards as we speak.



Olga Kurylenko, Quantum of Solace © Karen Ballard Possibly my favourite Bond girl to ever grace the screen was Olga Kurylenko as Camille Montes, mainly because her bangs always looked good, even whilst walking through a desert in a LBD after a hellish night fighting crime.



Sophie Marceau, The World Is Not Enough In the 1999 Bond blockbuster, Sophie Marceau played the part of Elektra King, one of Pierce Brosnans main antagonists. Before she died via a singular bullet to the head, she donned a dreamy purple lacey gown to seduce 007, altering almost every viewer's brain chemistry for the foreseeable future.



Daniel Craig, Spectre In my humble opinion, Daniel Craig is the best-dressed Bond to date, constantly looking like he's walked straight off a Dior catwalk as opposed to out of a bullet-strucken Aston Martin.



It’s become very apparent that both Aaron and his yet-to-be-named bond girl have very stylish shoes to fill...