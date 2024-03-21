Skip to main contentSkip to footer
007: The best James Bond Fashion Moments of all time
From Halle Berry's orange bikini to Rosamund Pike's off-the-shoulder glam gown...

2 minutes ago
Daniel Craig and Olga Kurylenko in James Bond
Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
This week the news of James Bond’s potential new successor made headlines, leaving fans of both 007 and Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging quaking in their (most definitely designer) boots. 

That's right, Robbie, or Aaron Taylor-Johnson as he is more formally known, is in the running to become the next secret agent stud. 

Although it’s not confirmed whether or not Aaron has accepted (or denied) the role, we couldn’t help but think back to all the very best Bond ensembles that have graced the screen since the first movie debuted back in 1962. 

From blonde Bond-shells to sleek cream suits and that itsy bitsy orange bikini worn by Halle Berry, here are just a few of our favourite Bond fashion moments.

Halle Berry, Die Another Day

Halle Berry as Jinx Johnson in James Bond

Almost every summer I revisit this exact image in preparation for my time spent beachside. Both because Halle Berry’s physique is second to none and because I need confirmation that wearing a belt with a bikini is in fact a serious slay.

Grace Jones, A View to a Kill

Jamaican-American model Grace Jones, is May Day, dressed in costume, sits in the stands at Royal Ascot Racecourse during the filming of the 1985 James Bond spy movi© TPLP

In 1985 Grace Jones played the part of May Day, a fierce heroine who wore an array of brightly coloured hoods and sleek elasticised catsuits. Her performance earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 1985 Saturn Awards.

Rosamund Pike, Die Another Day

Rosamund Pike as Miranda Frost in James Bond

One thing all Bond girls have in common is that they know how to dress for an opulent event. A particular favourite is Rosamund Pike’s one-shoulder silver beaded gown from the 2002 film.

Eva Green, Casino Royale

Eva Green in Casino Royale© Jay Maidment

Eva Green plays the role of Vesper Lynd ( a name which is now at the top of my baby name list on the notes app) an insanely chic and mysterious woman who knows a thing or two about mixing red lipstick and cream tailored suits together.

Pierce Brosnan, Tomorrow Never Dies

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond

Hear me out, if I told you this leather trench was from Kylies latest Khy drop would you question it? Not even for a second. This iconic black turtleneck, leather coat and matching glove ensemble is seriously chic and is likely on both The Row and Phoebe Philo’s mood boards as we speak.

Olga Kurylenko, Quantum of Solace

Daniel Craig and Olga Kurylenko in James Bond© Karen Ballard

Possibly my favourite Bond girl to ever grace the screen was Olga Kurylenko as Camille Montes, mainly because her bangs always looked good, even whilst walking through a desert in a LBD after a hellish night fighting crime.

Sophie Marceau, The World Is Not Enough

Sophie Marceau in The World Is Not Enough

In the 1999 Bond blockbuster, Sophie Marceau played the part of Elektra King, one of Pierce Brosnans main antagonists. Before she died via a singular bullet to the head, she donned a dreamy purple lacey gown to seduce 007, altering almost every viewer's brain chemistry for the foreseeable future.

Daniel Craig, Spectre

Spectre - 007 - Daniel Craig as James Bond

In my humble opinion, Daniel Craig is the best-dressed Bond to date, constantly looking like he's walked straight off a Dior catwalk as opposed to out of a bullet-strucken Aston Martin.

It’s become very apparent that both Aaron and his yet-to-be-named bond girl have very stylish shoes to fill...

