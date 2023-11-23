Daniel Craig looks unrecognizable as he debuts transformation worlds away from James Bond

Daniel Craig has become synonymous with James Bond and his incredibly muscular appearance – but he looked unrecognizable this week when he showed off a drastically different look.

The 55-year-old sparked a huge response from fans on social media, who compared him to a "history professor" after he appeared in a video for Esquire to discuss Omega's Seamaster watch, sporting a look that was worlds away from his 007 alter ego.

WATCH: Daniel Craig displays buff physique in James Bond trailer

Daniel wore a suave navy-blue suit with gold-framed circular spectacles and styled his longer, blonde hair in a side-parting.

His appearance resulted in some hilarious reactions from people on X – formerly Twitter – with many barely recognizing the Hollywood star. "He doesn't look like Daniel Craig to me," replied one.

A second said: "The more I look at this photo the more I'm convinced Daniel Craig is just the prime minister of some small European country no one can find on a map." A third added: "Daniel Craig is attractive yeah but he looks like a grandpa."

A fourth quipped: "Daniel Craig looks like he's about to tell your Nan her ceramics are worthless on Antiques Roadshow."

© Esquire Daniel Craig's new look sparked some hilarious responses on social media

The comments didn't stop there, with another person posting: "Daniel Craig looks like he's disappointed in you, not angry with you, just disappointed." Someone else penned: "Daniel Craig turning ya down for a mortgage."

Daniel debuted his new hairstyle in September while attending the Albie Awards – organized by the Clooney Foundation For Justice – in New York City alongside his wife, Rachel Weisz.

© Taylor Hill Daniel Craig showcased his new hairstyle in September

The British actor styled his grown-out locks in a quiff and wore another dark navy suit consisting of a double-breasted blazer paired with matching slacks and a white dress shirt. Rachel looked as glamorous as ever in a floor-sweeping black and silver-patterned gown that boasted a plunging, deep V-neckline.

The couple have been married since 2011 but keep their personal life out of the spotlight. They exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony in New York City in front of just four people – two of whom were their own children, Ella and Henry.

© Getty Images Daniel Craig's look has changed dramatically since he quit playing James Bond

Ella, 31, (who was 18 at the time) is Daniel's child from his marriage to Fiona Loudon, while Henry, who was four in 2011, is Rachel's son from her relationship with ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky. The couple are also parents to daughter, Grace, five.

Their wedding came as a shock to Rachel, as she previously admitted she didn't see marriage in her future. "I never thought I would get married," 'The Mummy' actress told ES magazine.

© Getty Images Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz married in 2011

"It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies – marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

She added: "It just at that moment became the right thing."

© Getty Images Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz keep their relationship private

Rachel also explained why they keep details of their marriage and relationship under wraps when she said: "He's just too famous. It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.