'Truly gifted' BBC star dies – family and colleagues pay tribute

BBC veteran John Bennett has died aged 82, following a distinguished career as a broadcaster for almost 60 years.

His family shared the news, adding that he passed away peacefully.

© BBC John's wife of 53 years, Joan, died in 2020

The statement said: "Our dad was a consummate professional, enjoying a long and celebrated career in broadcasting. In addition to this, he served many years as a teacher. He touched the lives of innumerable people, and they are ever the richer for his inspiration and influence."

It continued: "Northern Ireland has lost a lynchpin in local broadcasting. We, as a family, have lost a loving father, father-in-law and cherished granda."

Tributes have poured in from fellow BBC stars, including fellow broadcaster Gloria Hunniford, who described her former colleague as "a giant in broadcasting". She said: "I have nothing but joyful memories of working with him. We had the privilege of launching BBC Radio Ulster together and we have been friends ever since.

"I loved him as a person, admired him as a broadcaster and have wonderful memories of him singing. He was a truly gifted, gracious and generous man. His contribution to audiences in Northern Ireland and beyond is immeasurable. He was a gentleman and great friend and I will miss him very much. My thoughts are with his family at this very sad time."

© BBC Tributes have poured in from John's colleagues

John was born in Belfast on 12 July 1942 and joined the BBC in 1965. He became best known for his work on The Sunday Club, which he presented for 44 years. In 2023, he was awarded an MBE for services to television and radio broadcasting.

The director of BBC Northern Ireland Adam Smyth was full of praise for his colleague. He said: "John Bennett made radio presenting seem effortless. He didn’t just have listeners - he had followers. He was always in command of his subject matter, knew what connected with people, and when to keep himself out of it.

© BBC John will be sorely missed by family and friends

"John was with us from the very first day of Radio Ulster and has been an intrinsic part of the station ever since. It’s hard to imagine Radio Ulster without him. Our deepest condolences go to Siobhan, Mark and the whole family circle."

Paul McClean, a fellow BBC Northern Ireland colleague described John as "a real one-off who could quote Shakespeare or Sinatra at the drop of a hat".

John is survived by his children Siobhan and Mark.