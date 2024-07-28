Johnny Depp pens emotional tribute to Pirates of the Caribbean star killed in a shark attack

Johnny Depp has paid tribute to his late co-star, Tamayo Perry, who tragically died in a shark attack last month. Taking to Instagram, Johnny remembered the Hawaiian actor as a "lovely man," and shared a black and white photo of Tamayo with his surfboard.

"Even though it was some years ago now, I remember Tamayo well," wrote Johnny, 61. "A lovely man, with a huge heart and zest for life… Emilia, I send you all my love and strength. You are in my thoughts. With love, Johnny."

© Instagram Johnny Depp called Tamayo a "lovely man with a huge heart"

Alongside the post, Johnny included a link to a GoFundMe page organised by Tamayo's wife, Emilia Perry. Currently, $112k has been raised.

A message shared on the page reads: "The generosity shown is deeply moving. These funds will be used to support Emilia as she navigates the future without Tamayo; her husband, best friend and provider. We will continue to share Tamayo's message of love, faith in Jesus Christ, and living life to the absolute fullest with the people you care about."

© Alamy Tamayo Perry in Pirates of the Caribbean: Stranger Tides, in 2011

On Sunday, June 23, Tamayo, who in addition to working as a City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard worked as an actor, was killed.

Per a press conference held by Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, the 49-year-old was surfing around Mālaekahana Beach, on Oahu's North Shore, when the shark attack occurred.

According to the Associated Press, authorities were alerted after a caller reported having seen a man who appeared to have suffered from shark bites. Perry was subsequently brought to shore via jet ski, where he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

During his acting career, Tamayo landed roles in Blue Crush, Hawaii Five-0, and The Big Bounce. He also appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, which was released in 2011.

Movie Stars Gone Too Soon

Following the news of his death, Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager described Tamayo as "a lifeguard loved by all."

"He's well known on the North Shore. He's a professional surfer known worldwide," he continued, adding: "Tamayo's personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more." Meanwhile, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi called Tamayo's passing "a tragic loss," hailing him as a "legendary waterman."

© Getty Tamayo worked as a City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard as well as an actor

Friends and family were invited to remember Tamayo at Ehukai Beach Park on July 14.