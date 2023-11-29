Former child star Evan Ellingson's cause of death confirmed

Evan Ellingson's cause of death has officially been revealed by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner. Following an autopsy carried out on November 6, it has been concluded that the former child star died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

© Getty Images Evan Ellingson passed away on November 5, following an accidental fentanyl overdose

Evan, 35, was found dead in a sober-living home in San Bernardino County on November 5. According to TMZ, Evan's father, Michael, told the publication that prior to his death, the actor had been doing a lot better, following previous struggles with drugs.

Internationally recognized for his early work in Hollywood, Evan landed his first role at the age of 12, after joining the cast of Living in Fear in 2001. That same year, he also appeared in an episode of General Hospital.

WATCH: Movie stars gone too soon

Evan's most notable role would come eight years later when he was cast as Jesse Fitzgerald in the feature film My Sister's Keeper, in which he acted alongside Abigail Breslin, Cameron Diaz, Jason Patric, and Alec Baldwin. The drama may have received a mixed critical reception, but it was an undeniable box office hit, making nearly $100 million at the global box office.

Evan's final on-screen performance came in the police procedural drama CSI: Miami, in which he portrayed Kyle Harmon, the son of lead Lt. Horatio Caine, played by David Caruso.

© Shutterstock Evan at the premiere of My Sister's Keeper in 2009

He made his first appearance in season six in 2007 and made notable appearances for the next few seasons, with his last being in 2010, appearing in a total of 18 episodes.

Following the news of Evan's death, his family shared a statement with NBC News, which read: "Our family is heartbroken by the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, Evan.

"Evan was one of the most caring individuals who loved Jesus with all his heart. He had a sweet, child-like spirit with a smile that could light up a room. He was always thinking of others and wanted to use his own struggles with addiction to help people find hope."

MORE: Jimmy Carter's touching gesture revealed as he attends late wife Rosalynn's memorial with personal physician

READ: Sean Penn breaks his silence on Matthew Perry’s tragic death and the star’s battle with addiction

Expanding upon his relapse after three years of sobriety, they added: "He was passionate about pointing individuals to resources for help. While in the end, he fell in his earthly battle with addiction, he was able to choose Jesus as his Lord and Savior and receive eternal life with Him. We already miss Evan and cherish every moment of joy, laughter and love that he brought to us and so many others."

Evan's former co-star, Abigail Breslin, has also penned a tribute to the actor. "Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms. Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short," she wrote on Instagram. "Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever. Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows… maybe one day, I'll meet you in Montana."