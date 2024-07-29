Vera star Brenda Blethyn's private life: from secret to happy marriage to home in Kent

Brenda Blethyn is a household name thanks to her illustrious acting career. From her starring role in ITV's beloved detective drama Vera to playing the eccentric Mrs Bennett in 2005's Pride & Prejudice, the actress has played a number of iconic characters over her long-standing career.

But how much do you know about her life away from the cameras? Keep reading to find out all about her home life in Kent with her husband, Michael Mayhew.

Brenda's home life and childhood

When she's not busy filming, Brenda divides her time between South London and Ramsgate in Kent, where she was born and raised along with her eight siblings.

Sharing an insight into her childhood, Brenda previously told Great British Life: "We were poor. But we didn't know we were poor because we were rich in lots of things. Not in material things, but in other, more important things."

© Photo: Getty Images Brenda grew up in Ramsgate

She continued: "Mum and Dad had plenty of time for us; we had to work hard and they were quite strict, we might get reprimanded and get a clout, but in equal measure, we got lots of loving, cuddles and lots of fun and games."

Ramsgate clearly holds a special place in Brenda's heart. Back in 2015, she shared her hopes of moving there for good. "I have a home in Ramsgate and I plan to relocate there permanently. It's so lovely waking up in the morning to the sea," explained the star.

While Brenda recently completed the final series of Vera, her trips to the Northumberland – where the drama is filmed – meant spending half of the year away from her beloved cockapoo Jack.

© @BrendaBlethyn/X Brenda often shares photos of her adorable dog Jack on social media

"Filming usually means six months away from home – and in 2022, it was the best part of ten months," the actress told The Mirror.

"My dog Jack can't be with me in the north-east for all of that time. He's alright once I've been away a while filming, but if I come home for a few days in between, he goes mad – then my husband has a merry time of it when I go again, with the dog wondering where I am!" explained Brenda.

WATCH: Vera actress Brenda Blethyn talks long filming schedule for ITV show

The Pride & Prejudice star dotes on her four-legged friend and often shares adorable snaps of him on her social media page.

Brenda's husband of 14 years and love life

Since June 2010, Vera has been married to Michael Mayhew, the former head of graphic design at the National Theatre. The couple met through work in the 1970s and tied the knot three decades later.

Sharing the secret to her long-lasting relationship, Brenda revealed that she and Michael enjoy having their own space as well as spending time together.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Brenda and Michael have been married for 14 years

"I genuinely think it's about having our own space," she told the Daily Mail in 2014. "We have a place on the coast in my hometown of Ramsgate in Kent, and even when we're there we sit in separate rooms, Michael with his music in one, me with my crossword in another. We have so little in common but the relationship obviously works. Michael makes me laugh like nobody else does, and I think he likes me for my honesty and my kindness."

Brenda also opened up about her decision not to have children. "Once in a blue moon I've wished I had but it's been so fleeting that it's not been a bother to me," she said, adding: "The things I wish I had done I've done, wherever possible."

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock The couple first met in the 1970s

Before her relationship with Michael, Brenda was married to graphic designer Alan Blethyn, whom she met when she was just 19 years old and working as a secretary for British Rail. The pair were married for nine years before Alan met somebody else and the relationship ended.