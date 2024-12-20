The Chase's Anne Hegerty breaks silence after fans feared she might quit

Fans of The Chase were left worried when Anne Hegerty, affectionately known as "The Governess," was absent from a recent re-airing of Beat the Chasers. Her replacement by Australian quizzer Issa Schultz sparked rumours that she might have left the show.

However, Anne has now reassured fans that she has no plans to leave the hit ITV programme. Taking to social media, she clarified her absence, stating: "I haven't left, am not leaving, and wasn't leaving when Issa had to stand in for me when I caught Covid NEARLY THREE YEARS AGO."

WATCH: Beat The Chasers is a new spin on the ITV favourite quiz

Why was Anne missing?

© ITV Anne Hegerty on The Chase

The episode in question, originally filmed nearly three years ago, saw Issa Schultz, known as "The Super Nerd," temporarily stepping in for Anne. Issa is a regular Chaser on the Australian version of The Chase and has an impressive quizzing pedigree.

The episode featured Issa teaming up with the show's other Chasers, including Mark Labbett ("The Beast"), Jenny Ryan ("The Vixen"), Paul Sinha ("The Sinnerman"), Shaun Wallace ("The Dark Destroyer"), and Darragh Ennis ("The Menace"). Together, they challenged contestants hoping to win big cash prizes.

Fan reactions to Anne's absence

© ITV Bradley Walsh with The Chasers: Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, Darragh Ennis and Mark Labbett

Anne's absence left many fans speculating about her future on the show. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), viewers expressed their concerns, with some fearing she might have retired from the series.

One fan wrote: "Where's Anne? It's not the same without her!" Another added: "The Governess better not be leaving! She's the best."

Anne's clarification quickly put the rumours to rest, with fans relieved to know she remains an integral part of the The Chase family.

A beloved member of The Chase

© ITV Anne Hegerty is a respected member of The Chase

Anne joined The Chase in 2010 and has since become one of the most recognisable faces on British television. Her sharp intellect and quick wit have made her a favourite among viewers.

Beyond her quizzing prowess, Anne has also been praised for her candidness about living with autism, raising awareness and inspiring others with her openness.

Her dedication to The Chase is evident, with hundreds of episodes under her belt. Fans have grown to adore her no-nonsense attitude and humorous banter with host Bradley Walsh.

The future of Beat the Chasers

© ITV Issa is famed for being a Chaser on the Australian version of The Chase

Beat the Chasers first aired in 2020 as a spin-off from the main series. Its unique format sees contestants face multiple Chasers at once, making it a high-stakes, fast-paced quiz show.

The recently re-aired episode featured contestants aiming to win prizes for dream purchases, from a trip on the Orient Express to a DeLorean. Bradley Walsh kept the energy high as host, while the Chasers worked together to outwit their opponents.

Anne's reassurance to fans

© ITV Bradley Walsh with The Chasers: Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, Darragh Ennis and Mark Labbett

Anne's message to fans was clear: she's here to stay. Her absence was simply a one-off due to illness, and she remains as committed as ever to The Chase and Beat the Chasers.

For viewers who can't get enough of Anne and the rest of the quizzing team, both The Chase and Beat the Chasers are available to stream on ITV and ITVX.

As Anne continues to dominate the quizzing world, fans can rest assured that "The Governess" isn't going anywhere anytime soon.