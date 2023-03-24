Vera star Brenda Blethyn's private home she lives in for half the year The actress plays DCI Vera Stanhope in the hit show

Many actors travel lots for filming commitments but Vera actress Brenda Blethyn, 77, relocates for six months of the year when she shares in the hit detective show.

Brenda is from Kent, which is where she has her own private residence, but that's over 300 miles away from where the cast gather for filming in Newcastle Upon Tyne and around Northumberland.

Speaking to The Mirror, Brenda admitted that being away from home for so long does take its toll. “When we finish filming, I always say, ‘I really don’t think I can do this anymore'," the actress said. "Filming usually means six months away from home – and in 2022 it was the best part of 10 months. But then I have a rest, get my appetite back and change my mind."

Brenda leads a quiet life in Kent along with her husband Michael Mayhew and their beloved cockapoo, Jack.

Brenda also has a property in the UK capital of London, which is where her husband was isolated during the pandemic.

Speaking again to the Mirror, Brenda said: "My husband was in London and he couldn’t come down, so we were apart. Apart from living in London I also have a home in Ramsgate [and] I was there gathering my last bits and pieces to take up to Newcastle with me for filming when the lockdown happened, so I couldn’t go home.”

Brenda made a virtual appearance from one of her homes

During a Lorraine appearance, Brenda seemed to showcase her never-before-pictured home. We can't know if it is her Kent residence or where she stays when she's up North, but either way it was an extremely rare look into her private life. The actress sat in front of a glass cabinet filled with crockery and the room featured patio doors and there is an exercise bike place in front of the sun-drenched windows.

