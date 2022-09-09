BBC, ITV, C4 and more announce schedule changes following the Queen's death Many shows from Friday's TV line-up have been pulled

In the wake of the death of the Queen, TV schedules over the next few days have been completely overhauled as the nation enters an official period of mourning for the late monarch.

Britain's longest reigning royal passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday 8 September, prompting many TV channels in the UK to amend their normal schedules and replace cancelled shows with tributes to the Queen as well as news updates about Her Majesty's funeral and King Charles' accession.

BBC

A BBC spokesperson has confirmed that the schedules will be subject to change during the period of national mourning, which is said to last just under two weeks. As of Friday, the day after the Queen's death, BBC One's schedule has been wiped and instead, a slate of special programming will air instead.

Many of the channel's most popular shows, including EastEnders, Doctors, Bargain Hunt, Garden Rescue and more have been moved across to BBC Two. The shows that were previously set to air on BBC Two during the day have been pulled from the schedule. Viewers can expect to see this continue over the weekend and into next week.

Lastly, some shows, including the latest episode of Celebrity Masterchef have been dropped from schedule all together and will air at a later date, although their new air dates have not been confirmed yet.

BBC One's updated schedule for Friday is as follows:

6am BBC News Special

1am BBC News Special

1pm BBC News

1:50pm Regional News

2pm BBC News Special: The New King

5:45pm A Service of Thanksgiving for HM The Queen

6pm The King's Address

6.05pm A Service Of Thanksgiving For HM The Queen

7pm BBC News

7.30pm Regional News

8pm A Tribute to Her Majesty The Queen

9:30pm BBC News Special

10pm BBC News at Ten

11pm Regional News

BBC Two's updated schedule for Friday is as follows:

6am Coast new to the schedule

6:30am Escape To The Country (as billed)

9am Summer: Earth's Seasonal Secrets (as billed)

10am Animal Park (new to the schedule)

10:45am Farmers Country Showdown (new to the schedule)

11:15am Homes Under The Hammer (new to the schedule)

12:15pm Bargain Hunt (new to the schedule)

1pm Best Bakes Ever (new to the schedule)

1:45pm Doctors (new to the schedule)

2:15pm Money For Nothing (new to the schedule)

3pm Escape To The Country (new to the schedule)

3:45pm Garden Rescue (new to the schedule)

4:30pm The Bidding Room (new to the schedule)

5:15pm Pointless (new to the schedule)

6pm Richard Osman's House Of Games (as billed)

6:30pm Unbeatable (as billed)

7pm Garden Rescue (new to the schedule)

7:30pm EastEnders (new to the schedule)

9pm Gardeners' World

9pm Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

9.30pm Martin Compston's Scottish Fling -(as billed)

10pm QI (addition to the schedule)

10.30pm Newsnight (extended duration)

11.15pm Weather (later than billed)

11:20pm Film: The Remains of the Day (addition to the schedule)

ITV

ITV is also airing its own special coverage of the Queen, which means that the broadcaster has removed upcoming programmes from the schedule up until the evening which will see soap Emmerdale air as scheduled.

Likewise, This Morning, Lorraine and Loose Women are all cancelled for the foreseeable future, although Good Morning Britain did air on Friday morning, meaning viewers can expect the breakfast news programme to continue to air next week.

ITV's updated schedule for Friday is as follows:

6am GMB presented by Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard

9am Extended ITV News Special

8.30pm Queen Elizabeth II - The Longest Reign

6pm ITV News Regional

6:30pm ITV Evening News

7:28pm ITV Weather

8pm Emmerdale

8.30pm The Longest Reign Queen Elizabeth II

10.25pm ITV News at Ten

11.10pm NFL Highlights

Channel 4

While Channel 4 have made several changes to their line-up in light of the sad news, it has confirmed that it will continue to air many of its usual shows, including Gogglebox. The network revealed that it wouldn't be pulling the popular show - which sees families and friends from around the UK sit together to watch TV - as it will "bring a valuable sense of continuity" for many of their viewers.

Channel 4's updated schedule for Friday is as follows:

9:35am The Dog House

10:25am The Dog House

11:10am George Clarke's National Trust Unlocked

12pm Channel 4 News Special

1pm Steph's Packed Lunch

2:10pm Countdown

2:50pm Find It, Fix It, Flog It

3:05pm A Place in the Sun

3:50pm A Place in the Sun

4:35pm Château DIY

5:25pm Devon and Cornwall

6:10pm Coastal Railways with Julie Walters

7pm Channel 4 News

9pm Gogglebox

10pm The Last Leg

11:05pm 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Channel 5

Channel 5's schedule also remains largely uninterrupted despite the Queen's passing. Viewers can expect their favourite shows to air as expected throughout the next week.

Channel 5's updated schedule for Friday is as follows:

9:15am Jeremy Vine

12:45pm Holiday Homes in the Sun

1:40pm 5 News

1:45pm Home and Away

2:15pm A Mother's Terror

4pm Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun

5pm 5 News

6pm Cash In The Attic

6:55pm 5 News Update

7pm Susan Calman's Grand Day Out

7:55pm 5 News Update

8pm The Cotswolds and Beyond with Pam Ayres

8:58pm 5 News

9pm Digging for Treasure

10pm The Enforcer

11:55pm Hollywood Icons

