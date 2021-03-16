Oti Mabuse breaks her silence over Strictly Come Dancing quitting rumours The professional dancer has won Strictly twice

Oti Mabuse was put on the spot after Steph McGovern discussed one of the headlines suggesting the professional dancer was set to quit Strictly Come Dancing.

The story revealed that Oti has sparked leaving rumours after being appointed as one of the new judges on ITV singing show, The Masked Dancer.

During Tuesday's Packed Lunch, host Steph asked: "So what is going on, everyone is talking about whether you're going to be in Strictly this year?" To which, Oti replied: "Ahh! Do you know what, some of these conversations obviously I have never been a part of – they are above my pay grade."

Keeping it vague, the two-time champion added: "I can't say yes as to whether I'm going back or not. So, everybody will have to wait and see to find out what is going on. But it is nice to be spoken about… right?"

Steph probed further: "You've got people fighting over you, according to this article!" Oti then responded: "Yes, according to that article! I'm a little dot. These are big shows!"

The Strictly professional is loved by many

Last year, the TV star became the first dancer to win Strictly for the second time in a row, so she will no doubt bring some glitz and glamour to the ITV series.

As well as presenting on Steph's Packed Lunch and BBC Morning Live, Oti has also appeared on the judging panel for The Greatest Dancer alongside Matthew Morrison and Cheryl. She is also set to tell her life story through music on BBC Radio 2 later this year.

Steph's Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.

