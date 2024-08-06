Will Young felt 'pressured' to stay on Strictly despite severe phobia

Will Young has opened up about his experience as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, revealing that he tried to pull out due to the severity of agoraphobia but felt "pressured" to continue by his team.

The singer dropped out of the competition after three weeks, citing personal reasons.

Appearing on Rylan Clark's BBC podcast, How To Be In The Spotlight, Will, 45, said: "I tried to pull out of it, but I was sort of pressured to do it.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Will Young at the Strictly Come Dancing launch in 2016

"It was sort of like 'Well, if you pull out, the BBC will never work with you again'. That was one of the things that was said to me, so I did it, but I knew I wasn't well enough."

Opening up about his agoraphobia, which according to the NHS website is "a fear of being in situations where escape might be difficult", Will continued: "You know, when you're getting flashbacks and all those kind of things, for me, it was agoraphobia.

"So agoraphobia was really bad for me. So literally throughout that stage, I didn't even know where I was.

© Karwai Tang/WireImage Will dropped out after three weeks

"I'm on that show. If you ever watch it back, I was not even in the room. I had people messaging me going, this isn't good, you're not well. But I tried to get out. I was just so agoraphobic. I could barely get to the studio to rehearse."

The Pop Idol star, who was paired with professional dancer Karen Clifton, said he knew he had to drop out after his Bollywood routine. "I thought 'No, no, this isn't going to work, I'm not doing this anymore'. Literally after that night," he recalled.

"Also, people put pressure on for money… I didn't necessarily have the most supportive people behind me at that stage."

© Ray Burmiston/BBC Will was partnered with Karen Hauer on Strictly

Will's recent comments come amid a tumultuous time for Strictly. Two of its professional dancers, Graziano Di Prima and Graziano Di Prima, were axed from the show this summer after allegations about their behaviour on the show.

Graziano said he "deeply regrets" the events that led to his departure, with a spokesperson confirming that he kicked his former celebrity dance partner, Zara McDermott. Meanwhile, Giovanni has denied "any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour".

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni Pernice has been dropped from the professional line-up

Meanwhile, the celebrity contestants taking part in the 2024 series are slowly being announced by the BBC, with comedian Chris McCausland and JLS star JB Gill confirmed.