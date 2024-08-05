Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly Come Dancing announces first-ever blind contestant in 2024 line-up reveal
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Strictly Come Dancing mystery man template

Strictly Come Dancing announces first-ever blind contestant in 2024 line-up

We can't wait to see them on the dance floor!

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
45 minutes ago
Share this:

Strictly Come Dancing has officially announced the first contestant in the celebrity line-up for the upcoming 2024 series.

It's been confirmed that comedian Chris McCausland will be taking to the dance floor this autumn – and we can't wait to see him in action!

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing's most amazing perfect 40 dances

Speaking about the exciting opportunity, Chris said on ITV's This Morning: "This is literally the worst kept secret that has ever been in television. It's been exhausting keeping a secret that everyone seems to know."

The 47-year-old added that he was "massively apprehensive" about taking part.

In an official statement, Chris, who will be the show's first blind contestant, said: "If anybody out there is thinking - How the hell is he going to do that? - then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don't dance, I haven't danced, I can't dance, I can't see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don't answer that...!"

Chris McCausland in 2022© Shane Anthony Sinclair
Chris McCausland is taking part in this year's show

Chris is a regular face on flagship comedy shows like Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You? and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. 

The news comes just days after Olympic swimmer Tom Dean announced his place in the line-up. After reaching the final of the men's 200-metre individual medley at the Olympic Games in Paris last week, the 24-year-old revealed the news. "Naturally you want to take a break after you've had a full Olympic cycle and the opportunity arose," he said. "I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different.

"I'll be doing that and straight back into training after it. It's something to look forward to."

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of his teammate Adam Peaty, who competed in the 2021 series with Katya Jones, Tom said: "I've not seen (Adam) yet. He did brilliantly on it so I'll be getting a few tips from him, for sure.

Tom Dean on Good Morning Britain' TV show, London, UK - 13 Aug 2021 © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Olympic swimmer Tom Dean confirmed his place in the line-up

"I don't do too well out of water in gravity sports," the Olympian continued. "I'm throwing myself into it and I know what a hard day's training is like so I'm looking forward to it. I guess we'll find out.

"It's something to look forward to and once I finish this, back home, relax a bit with the family and then we crack on end of August time. It's exciting."

The BBC show will return to screens this autumn, although a specific release date is yet to be confirmed. 

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly© Guy Levy
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will returns as hosts

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back at the helm as hosts while Shirley Ballas will head up the judging panel, featuring Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood and Anton Du Beke. 

Every Strictly Come Dancing winner so far

Rose and Giovanni with the Glitterball in 2021
Rose and Giovanni lifted the Glitterball in 2021
  • 2004: Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole)
  • 2004: Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett) 
  • 2005: Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova) 
  • 2006: Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy) 
  • 2007: Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler) 
  • 2008: Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup) 
  • 2009: Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan) 
  • 2010: Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev) 
  • 2011: Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani)
  • 2012: Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace)
  • 2013: Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec) 
  • 2014: Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev) 
  • 2015: Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani) 
  • 2016: Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton) 
  • 2017: Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones)
  • 2018: Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton)
  • 2019: Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse)
  • 2020: Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse) 
  • 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice) 
  • 2022: Hamza Yassin (partner Jowita Przystał)

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More