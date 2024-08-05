Strictly Come Dancing reveals huge pop star as second celebrity in 2024 line-up

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the second contestant in the 2024 line-up.

JLS star JB Gill will be waltzing their way onto our screens this autumn. The news was announced on ITV's This Morning on Monday.

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing's most amazing perfect 40 dances

In a statement, the singer said: "I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me. I’m raring to go and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs - I’m here to embrace it all!"

JLS, which also features Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, are one of the UK's biggest boybands, and accumulated five number-one singles and over ten million record sales worldwide since forming on The X-Factor in 2008.

© BBC JB Gill has joined the line-up

JB is also an award-winning farmer and was the lead presenter on CBeebies' Down On The Farm, and on Channel 5's On The Farm series.

JB joins comedian Chris McCausland in the celebrity line-up. Chris, who is the show's first blind contestant, told This Morning hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle that he was "massively apprehensive" about appearing on the show.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair Chris McCausland was revealed as the first celebrity in the 2024 line-up

The 47-year-old, who regularly appears on panel shows like Would I Lie to You? And QI, said in a statement: "If anybody out there is thinking - How the hell is he going to do that? - then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don't dance, I haven't danced, I can't dance, I can't see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don't answer that...!"

Olympic swimmer Tom Dean is also taking part in the upcoming series. The 24-year-old announced the news whilst competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris last week.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Tom Dean is taking part in the 2024 Olympics

"Naturally you want to take a break after you've had a full Olympic cycle and the opportunity arose," he said. "I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different.

"I'll be doing that and straight back into training after it. It's something to look forward to."

The swimmer went on to say: "It's something to look forward to and once I finish this, back home, relax a bit with the family and then we crack on end of August time. It's exciting."