Chicago Med reveals major cast switch-up ahead of season 10 – details

Chicago Med returns this fall, and it'll include two new cast members. Signed on for season 10, The Bear's Sarah Ramos and Anyone But You's Darren Barnet have officially joined the line-up.

© Getty Sarah Ramos and Darren Barnet will appear as new doctors

Currently, details surrounding their roles are limited. However, Sarah is billed as Dr Caitlin Lenox, while Darren will play Dr John Frost.

Responding to the news, Sarah has reposted the casting announcement on her Instagram stories. As for Darren, the actor shared his excitement with fans, writing: "Back to work! Beyond thrilled to join @nbcchicagomed as Dr. John Frost. Also very excited to wear scrubs to work everyday. They are quite comfy. Let's do this Chi-Town. Send recommendations. Please and thanks."

© Getty Chicago Med returns on September 25

Among the comments, One Chicago's official Instagram account replied: "Welcome to the squad."

The latest in a long line of changes for Chicago Med, the series also has a new showrunner in 13 Reasons Why and CSI producer, Allen MacDonald. After helming the drama for nine years, Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov confirmed that they were stepping down in April.

"We were honored to be chosen by Dick Wolf to run Chicago Med and have tremendously enjoyed our association with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television," the co-showrunners said in a statement.

"We love Chicago Med and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons we feel it's time for us to move on and explore other possibilities. We've been privileged to work with a great writing staff, production team and a brilliant cast of actors. We will miss them all."

© George Burns Jr/NBC Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel

Alongside changes to the production team, Dominic Rains, who portrayed Dr. Crockett Marcel has confirmed his exit from Chicago Med. Per Deadline, the actor will no longer feature as a series regular, but that doesn't mean there's no room for future appearances.

Chicago Med is undoubtedly entering a new era, but there will be plenty of returning favourites too. S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett, Jessy Schram, Steven Weber, and Luke Mitchell are all back for season 10, which premieres on September 25.

© NBC Jessy Schram revealed that new additions will stir things up for the team at Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre

Earlier this year, Jessy Schram – aka Dr Hannah Asher – teased some major drama for the team at Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre. "There will be some new characters coming in, and, of course, that stirs up many different characters for different reasons," she explained. "But there'll be some new energy, and it'll be different from what we've seen in the past for sure."