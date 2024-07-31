Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chicago PD makes major cast change for season 12 — all we know
LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in Chicago PD© NBC

The decision comes after Tracy Spiridakos left Chicago PD in season 11 

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
6 minutes ago
Warrior Nun star Toya Turner has joined the Chicago PD cast in a brand new role. 

Toya, 34, also known to audiences for her work on New Amsterdam, will play patrol officer Kiana Cook, HELLO! can confirm. TV Line has described her as someone "who loves the adrenaline of the job and its stakes and doesn’t blink in the face of chaos".

Toya will be a series regular.

Toya Turner (left) in Warrior Nun
Longtime One Chicago fans may recognize Toya, however, as she has also appeared in Chicago Fire and Chicago Med; she played Peaches the prostitute in the season two episode 4 of Fire, and a character named Jayna in the second season premiere of Med

Toya also starred in ten episodes of Warrior Nun as Shotgun Mary, and was a recurring character in New Amsterdam.

Toya will also be used to the cold Chicago winters ahead of her, as she grew up outside of the Illinois city. She moved to the UK to attend the British American Drama Academy in Oxford, and has since been living in Los Angeles. 

Toya Turner (right) in Chicago Fire season two© NBC
The decision to bring Toya into the show comes as longtime character Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) left at the end of season 11.  

Tracy joined the NBC show during season four, and became a series regular in season five. Her character, Hailey, wed Jay Halstead in season nine, but actor Jesse Lee Soffer left the series in season ten. 

Tracy then made the decision to also leave; she was written out in the final episode of season 11. As for how her departure will impact the team, showrunner Gwen Sigen told HELLO! that although the whole team will be affected, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), will struggle "a lot," adding: "I think he's got such a soft spot for her, he really loves her."

Chicago Med, Fire and PD will all return for new seasons on Wednesday September 25 at 9/8c.

