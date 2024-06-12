Chicago Med stars who left and why: From Brian Tee to Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto

Chicago Med is on the precipice of a major milestone. Set to turn ten in 2025, the NBC drama has changed a lot over the years, especially when it comes to the cast.
Brian Tee, Nick Gehfluss and Torrey DeVitto are just some of the stars to hang up their coats at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, but have you ever wondered why? Here, we explore why these fan-favorite cast members walked away…
Brian Tee
Brian Tee portrayed Dr. Ethan Choi for eight seasons before exiting Chicago Med in 2022. According to Deadline, the actor's decision to leave was inspired by his family, with Brian hoping to spend more time with his wife, Mirelly Taylor, and their daughter, Madelyn.
It was also reported that Brian had hoped to expand his horizons and use his time to pursue new opportunities as an actor, director and producer.
Following his exit, Brian has since appeared as Clarke in Expats, and he's also returned to Chicago Med as a director on season nine. In a recent interview with TV Line, the 47-year-old was asked if he'd ever reprise his role as Ethan Choi.
"If the right time or the right storyline comes along, maybe it might happen," he said. "So it's kind of one of those things that you never say goodbye to."
Nick Gehlfuss
Nick Gehlfuss is known and loved for playing Dr. Will Halstead, but after eight seasons he felt it was time to walk away.
Speaking to Variety, the TV star addressed his reasons for leaving. "It was a difficult decision, but ultimately, I felt I'd taken Dr. Halstead as far as I can go with him," he told the publication.
"Ultimately, I want to develop new, different characters. It was a real gift to be able to explore one character for eight years," continued Nick. "TV allows that possibility of course, and so I look forward to doing so again."
While Will Halstead's exit came as a surprise to fans, many delighted in his final storyline, which saw the character fly to Seattle where he was reunited with his former flame, Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and her son Owen.
Torrey DeVitto
Torrey DeVitto starred as Dr. Natalie Manning in over 100 episodes before calling it quits in 2021. "It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons," the actress penned on Instagram.
"But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye. Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did. I can't wait to share what's to come with all of you. New adventures await!"
While Torrey remained tight-lipped about the details of her departure, the star's post suggests that she may have been looking for new opportunities, and she's since found them with roles in Rip in Time and Twas the Night Before Christmas.
As die-hard fans of the show will know, Torrey also made a brief return to Chicago Med, reprising her role in the season eight finale last year. Speaking to People, the 40-year-old said that with Nick Gehlfuss leaving the show, she was persuaded to come back and give their characters, Will and Natalie, a happy ending.
"I wanted them to end up together so badly, and Nick became a brother to me," she recalled. "I love that dude so much. And so it was because he was leaving, I was just like, we need to give this to all of the Manstead fans out there."
Yaya DaCosta
Yaya DaCosta became a fan favorite on Chicago Med thanks to her portrayal of April Sexton. A main cast member for the first six seasons, by 2021 the actress had departed the show to appear in the FOX drama, Our Kind of People.
"My exit from Chicago Med and the arrival of this show happened really simultaneously," Yaya told Deadline. "There isn't much to say about it. There was a window opening and a question mark as to whether I should stay or go. And in that window, I fell in love with Our Kind of People and I jumped at the opportunity to work with Lee Daniels again."
While Yaya decided to depart, she did return in season eight, with her character rekindling a romance with Dr. Ethan Choi. They eventually tied the knot and left Gaffney Chicago Medical Center behind.