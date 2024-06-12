Chicago Med stars who left and why: From Brian Tee to Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto

Torrey DeVitto starred as Dr. Natalie Manning in over 100 episodes before calling it quits in 2021. "It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons," the actress penned on Instagram.

"But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye. Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did. I can't wait to share what's to come with all of you. New adventures await!"

While Torrey remained tight-lipped about the details of her departure, the star's post suggests that she may have been looking for new opportunities, and she's since found them with roles in Rip in Time and Twas the Night Before Christmas.

As die-hard fans of the show will know, Torrey also made a brief return to Chicago Med, reprising her role in the season eight finale last year. Speaking to People, the 40-year-old said that with Nick Gehlfuss leaving the show, she was persuaded to come back and give their characters, Will and Natalie, a happy ending.

"I wanted them to end up together so badly, and Nick became a brother to me," she recalled. "I love that dude so much. And so it was because he was leaving, I was just like, we need to give this to all of the Manstead fans out there."