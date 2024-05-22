Tracy Spiridakos reveals real reason behind Chicago P.D. exit

After seven years, Tracy Spiridakos is hanging up her badge on Chicago P.D. Following a seven-year stint on the police procedural, the actress is set to make her exit in series 14, with her character, Hailey Upton, working against the clock to save her closest confidante, Voight, from the clutches of a serial killer.

© Getty Tracy Spiridakos will leave Chicago P.D. in the season 11 finale

Ahead of her departure, Tracy, 36, opened up to Variety in a new interview. "I decided at the end of my sixth season, which is when I had reached out to Gwen and to everyone at Wolf to let them know that I just wanted to do one more year. I wanted us to send out the character with one last season," she said.

"It was a hard decision — very, very hard. I love everybody on the show — cast, crew, producers, writers, everybody. It's such an incredible team. I was just curious what was out there for me and wanted to switch it up, and that was it."

© Getty The actress is looking to switch things up and pursue new opportunities

Tracy's exit comes a year after the departure of her on-screen husband, Detective Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer. The character made his last appearance in season 10, leaving Chicago for an army job in Bolivia.

Addressing his exit in February 2023, Jesse revealed that he was keen to pursue new opportunities, much like Tracy. Speaking to Variety, he said: I've thought so hard about how to answer this question — and there's no good answer. Except I was ready for more.

"Eventually, you know the character so well, there's not much that can shift or transform," added Jesse.

Asked if the door is closed on a potential return to Chicago P.D., the actor replied: "Never say never. I feel so bad for the fans that are like, 'Is he going to come back?' 'What's he going to do?' 'What's going on with him and Hailey?'

© Getty Tracy's exit follows Jesse Lee Soffer's season 10 departure

"I like to think — and I hope the fans think this too — that he's just in another country right now, doing what he does best and making the world a safer place. In a family, sometimes somebody moves away or goes to college somewhere else. I still love it. I still love the fans. And I still love Halstead."

With Hailey bowing out in the season 14 finale, it's possible that the writers will reunite the character with her husband. Perhaps a trip to Bolivia is on the cards? We're hoping that Jesse – who continues to direct episodes for Chicago P.D. – will appear alongside Tracy in her final episode.