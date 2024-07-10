Chicago Fire announces 2024 airdate - and it's sooner than you might think!

Chicago Fire is set to return this fall, and the airdate is closer than you might think. This week, NBC released details about the upcoming 2024-2025 season, and as it stands, the team at Firehouse 51 will be back on Wednesday, September 25 at 9pm ET/PT.

As part of the One Chicago universe, Chicago Fire will premiere alongside Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., with the former debuting at 8pm and the latter at 10pm.

© NBC Chicago Fire will return on Wednesday, September 25

Currently, few details have been released about season 13 of Chicago Fire, but fans are hoping that the show could default back to its pre-pandemic length, which was between 22-24 episodes per season.

A cast list is yet to be divulged, although we imagine Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, Christian Stolte and more will be back on our screens.

© Getty Rome Flynn will not appear in season 13

Absent from series 13, however, will be Rome Flynn – aka Jake Gibson. In April 2024, it was announced that the actor had been written out of season 12, with his character leaving to get help for a prescription pill addiction.

Speaking to Variety about his exit from the show, Rome said: "Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing."

Suggesting that the decision was out of his hands, he added: "I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right."

Rome isn't the only star to depart the franchise lately. Alberto Rosende, Kara Killmer, and Eamonn Walker have all stepped down from their roles after starring in multiple seasons.

Alberto Rosende left Chicago Fire at the start of series 12

Alberto's character Blake Gallo made his final appearance in the season 12 premiere when he decided to move to Michigan, while Eamonn is scaling back his role as boss Wallace Boden, with the understanding that he'll return for several episodes in some capacity in the future.

As for Kara, her final storyline saw her on-screen counterpart Sylvie Brett pack her bags for Portland after tying the knot with Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer).

© Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC Jocelyn Hudon has been promoted to a series regular

While it's always sad to say goodbye to cast members, season 13 has also given fans plenty to celebrate. Amid several big to the cast, it has also been announced that Jocelyn Hudon, who plays paramedic Lyla Novak, has been promoted to a series regular after one season.

Lyla was introduced to viewers in season 12 as a freelancer before agreeing to join Violet (Hanako Greensmith) as an official member of the Firehouse 51 team.