Yellowstone stars with famous exes: Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wendy Moniz and more

Yellowstone favourites Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Wendy Moniz have all hit the headlines with their high-profile romances. The cast, most of whom are currently shooting season 5B in Montana, have been linked to fellow actors and even fashion designers since entering the spotlight.
Here, we reveal which stars have famous exes…
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner was previously married to handbag designer, Christine Baumgartner, before announcing their divorce in 2023. The pair, who originally wed in 2004, have continued co-parenting their three children – sons Cayden Wyatt, and Hayes Logan, and daughter Grace Avery.
Kevin and Christine had briefly crossed paths before they began dating in 1999. After five years together, they said 'I do' at the Yellowstone star's 160-acre ranch, The Dunbar, in Aspen, but called it quits after 18 years of marriage.
Following several hearings in California courts, the former spouses were finally able to finalize the terms of their divorce in September 2023. Several of their legal disagreements had stemmed from their prenup, which initially stated that Christine would receive a $1.5 million payout from Kevin should they divorce.
At the conclusion of the two days of hearings, the court ordered Kevin to pay a monthly child support of $63,209 to Christine. This amount starkly contrasts with the $161,592 that Christine had originally requested, which had reportedly started at an even higher $248,000.
Following the verdict, Kevin remarked, "There are no winners in this bruising battle."
"When you have a life that long with somebody, there is no winner," he told Fox News Digital. "It's this big, crazy thing called life and how it unravels so quickly. One minute you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you realize how vulnerable you are."
Kelly Reilly
As of 2012, Kelly Reilly is happily married to financier, Kyle Baughan, but before they crossed paths she was reportedly engaged to actor Jonah Lotan from 2007 to 2009. Little is known about their relationship as Kelly, 47, is notoriously private.
Boasting an impressive list of credits, you may have spotted Jonah in Foyle's War, 24, Homeland and Fearless.
Wendy Moniz
Wendy Moniz – aka Governor Lynelle Perry – was married to Marvel actor, Frank Grillo, for 20 years. After scoring her TV debut on Guiding Light in 1995, Wendy also found love with Frank, her co-star, and they tied the knot on October 28, 2000. Together they share two sons – Liam, 19, and Rio Joseph, 16.
While Wendy and Frank divorced in February 2020, they appear to be on good terms and requested joint legal and physical custody of their sons.
Danny Huston
Yellowstone fans will remember Danny Huston from seasons one and two. The actor, who played Dan Jenkins, married Dune and Frasier actress Virginia Madsen, in 1989 before divorcing in 1992.
Hassie Harrison
Hassie Harrison tied the knot with her Yellowstone co-star, Ryan Bingham, earlier this year, but before their friendship turned into something more, Hassie was in a relationship with One Tree Hill's Austin Nichols. They reportedly split in 2020.