Yellowstone stars with famous exes: Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wendy Moniz and more

Kevin Costner was previously married to handbag designer, Christine Baumgartner, before announcing their divorce in 2023. The pair, who originally wed in 2004, have continued co-parenting their three children – sons Cayden Wyatt, and Hayes Logan, and daughter Grace Avery.

Kevin and Christine had briefly crossed paths before they began dating in 1999. After five years together, they said 'I do' at the Yellowstone star's 160-acre ranch, The Dunbar, in Aspen, but called it quits after 18 years of marriage.

Following several hearings in California courts, the former spouses were finally able to finalize the terms of their divorce in September 2023. Several of their legal disagreements had stemmed from their prenup, which initially stated that Christine would receive a $1.5 million payout from Kevin should they divorce.

At the conclusion of the two days of hearings, the court ordered Kevin to pay a monthly child support of $63,209 to Christine. This amount starkly contrasts with the $161,592 that Christine had originally requested, which had reportedly started at an even higher $248,000.

Following the verdict, Kevin remarked, "There are no winners in this bruising battle."

"When you have a life that long with somebody, there is no winner," he told Fox News Digital. "It's this big, crazy thing called life and how it unravels so quickly. One minute you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you realize how vulnerable you are."