Yellowstone star Wendy Moniz waves goodbye to series with emotional message

Wendy Moniz is waving goodbye to Yellowstone. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared a carousel of snaps from the set in Montana, revealing that her time on the show has officially come to an end.

"Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having all the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few," she explained in the caption.

© Getty Wendy Moniz announced that she's wrapped filming on series 5B

"What a beautiful experience I've had here; just incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many talented, dedicated, and kind people since 2017. I completed my last scene on August 1st, then recalled having previously shared a gratitude post…looking back, it was on the SAME DATE two years ago (second slide).

"There's been a lot to reflect on, because this place, with the exceptional people who make it live and breathe, has often felt like a home away from home over these last 7 years. Sharing some favorite captures during the course of that time for y'all."

© Paramount Yellowstone is scheduled to return on November 10

Among the comments, Wendy's Yellowstone co-stars replied with messages of support. "You are the ULTIMATE babe, Senator Perry. Love ya forever! Come eat steaks at our place when we're all home!" wrote Hassie Harrison, aka Laramie.

"Congratulations Wendy on that wonderful run and your excellent work as Lynelle! I'm grateful to have had the honor of sharing a scene with you, Governor!" noted Ellis Steele actor, John Emmet Tracy.

Set to premiere on November 10, Yellowstone will conclude with series 5B. Currently, details surrounding the final episodes are under wraps, aside from the fact that Kevin Costner will not return.

Back in June, Kevin confirmed the news with a short video on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future," he said.

Kevin Costner confirms he's not returning to Yellowstone

"It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning and I love the relationship we've been able to develop and I'll see you at the movies."

The fate of Kevin's character, John Dutton, is yet to be determined. Following rumors of a rift between Kevin and Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, the A-lister has clarified that continual delays to the show's production schedule had prompted him to walk away.

© Paramount It's unclear how John Dutton will be written out of the show

In an interview with Deadline, Kevin said: "I made a contract for seasons five, six and seven. In February, after a two- or three-month negotiation, they made another contract. They wanted to redo that one, and instead of seasons six and seven, it was 5A and 5B, and maybe we'll do six. They weren't able to make those.

"Horizon was set in the middle, but Yellowstone was first position. I fit [Horizon] into the gaps. They just kept moving their gaps."