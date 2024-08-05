Yellowstone's Luke Grimes and wife Bianca share incredible news: 'Can't wait to meet you'

Exciting times lie ahead for Luke Grimes and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes! The couple is set to embark on a new chapter as parents.

On Sunday, August 4, Bianca took to Instagram to share the joyous news of her pregnancy with a heartfelt post.

The mom-to-be posted a silhouette photo of herself posing for a mirror selfie, proudly showcasing her growing baby bump.

She captioned the touching image, "Can't wait to meet you little one." The announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and friends alike.

Luke, 40, and Bianca, who have been married since November 2018, are known for their close and loving relationship.

© Instagram Bianca posted a picture of her pregnant belly

Back in March, Bianca shared a sweet selfie of herself and the Yellowstone star as they appeared to be gearing up for a road trip, bundled up against the cold weather.

"Side by side," she captioned the photo, highlighting their enduring bond.

Luke Grimes and wife

In a candid interview last year with People, Luke shared some personal insights about his film Happiness for Beginners, a Netflix project in which he starred alongside The Office alum Ellie Kemper.

During the conversation, he revealed how the popular NBC sitcom played a pivotal role in Bianca's adaptation to life in the United States.

The lovebirds look smitten

"She moved to the States without knowing a word of English," Luke explained.

"When I met her, she had only lived here for two years, but she spoke beautiful, fluent English. I was like, 'How did you learn it so fast?' And she said, 'I watched The Office with subtitles.'"

Luke's admiration for his wife was evident as he continued to speak about their relationship. In a chat with USA TODAY last year, he gushed about Bianca, expressing his deep commitment to her.

© Instagram Luke with his stunning wife Bianca

"I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death. We'll be together forever," he said. "There's no way I earn it. I do my best. But I'm a flawed big ol' weird-ass man. She's the real angel here."

Originally from Brazil, Bianca transitioned to the U.S. to expand her modeling horizons.

Her Instagram feed is adorned with modeling photographs captured in the stunning outdoors of California and her native Brazil.