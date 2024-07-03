The Yellowstone cast out of costume: Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and more are just like their characters

Once a Dutton, always a Dutton. These Yellowstone stars are just like their on-screen counterparts. Whether they're filming at Chief Joseph Ranch or walking the red carpet, Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have all taken style cues from their characters.

Here we take a look at the cast out of costume…

Kevin Costner Kevin Costner is a real-life cowboy! The actor, known and loved for his portrayal of John Dutton, is a big fan of the Western aesthetic. Spotted in Aspen in December 2023, the A-lister stepped out in a black Stetson hat that his character would rock.

Kelly Reilly Beth Dutton has an enviable collection of floral dresses, and so does Kelly Reilly. In 2018 the TV star channelled Beth while attending the Yellowstone world premiere, opting for a stunning black and purple number.

Cole Hauser Cole Hauser has the same laid-back style as his on-screen counterpart, minus the never-ending collection of cowboy hats. Jeans and a jacket typically make up his Yellowstone wardrobe, but the actor's also privy to a sharp suit moment.

Luke Grimes Like Kayce Dutton, Luke Grimes is a big fan of denim. Back in 2023, he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, donning the most Yellowstone-coded outfit we've ever seen. From the cowboy boots to the denim jacket and earth-tone shirt, it doesn't get more Dutton than this.

Kelsey Asbille Unlike her fellow cast members, Kesley Asbille has a different wardrobe from her character. While Monica Dutton is all about jeans and tees, the actress loves a red carpet moment, wowing in everything from satin gowns to leather looks.