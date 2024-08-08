Rome Flynn makes fresh comments about shock Chicago Fire exit

Rome Flynn has opened up about his unexpected departure from Chicago Fire. The actor, who portrayed Derrick Gibson in six episodes, was written out of series 12 – a decision which he'd been "sad" to learn.

Rome Flynn left Chicago Fire in April

Four months after confirming the news, Rome was recently quizzed about his exit once more in an interview with Deadline. Asked if he had left Chicago Fire to land his latest role in Godfather of Harlem, the actor said: "They were not connected at all. I did not leave that show for this one. Everything just happened to turn out that way.

"It's like you have your people but you won't be with all of them forever. Sometimes, you meet a new person and you connect. I loved my time there. I love the cast and the crew and I miss them a lot," he continued.

The actor was written out of the series after six episodes

"But we all have our own journeys, and I'm grateful for that opportunity. Now, I'm excited and grateful for this opportunity because it's giving me the chance to step into a life like I've never done before."

It was in April that Rome first released a statement about his exit to Variety. "Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing," the star said.

"I had a wonderful experience during my time on 'Chicago Fire' and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right."

Rome's character, Derrick, may have been written off, with the character leaving to get help for a prescription pill addiction, but that doesn't mean that the door's permanently closed.

© Getty Rome has landed a new role in Godfather of Harlem

In the meantime, Rome has landed a new role as Frank Lucas in season four of Godfather of Harlem. Sharing a snap of the news in May, he wrote: "Open up my window again…grateful. szn 4 otw."

The popular drama stars Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson, a crime boss who takes control of Harlem after returning to his neighbourhood after 11 years in prison in the 1960s.

Forest Whitaker leads the hit crime drama

Rome's character is a real-life gangster, who according to MGM+ is a "country boy from North Carolina who ventured to Harlem and, after initial friction with gangster Bumpy Johnson, eventually rose to become Bumpy's fierce defender and right-hand man".

Speaking about the star's casting, creator Chris Brancato told Deadline: "When I saw Rome's audition, I immediately knew we'd found our man – equal parts charming and ruthless, savvy and suave. Rome is a wonderful actor who can go toe-to-toe with Forest Whitaker and our other great performers."