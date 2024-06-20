Rome Flynn’s major new role after early Chicago Fire exit revealed

Rome Flynn is set to return to our screens just a few months after his short but sweet stint in Chicago Fire. The actor, who is perhaps best known for his shows Raising Dion and Dear White People, shared the exciting news that he would be playing Frank Lucas in season four of Godfather of Harlem, and his fans were thrilled.

Sharing a snap of the news, he wrote: “Open up my window again…grateful. szn 4 otw.” His followers were quick to reply, with one person posting: “Whewwwww…. I’m sooo proud and exhausted trying to bleep this secret ..YALL SEE MY BABY .. HE DID NIT COME TO PLAY… get ready.” His new co-star Deric Augustine wrote: “Welcome to the GOH family bro,” while a third person wrote: “I want to watch EVERYTHING you are in!”

Godfather of Harlem is a popular show starring Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson, a crime boss and real-life person who takes control of Harlem after returning to his neighbourhood after 11 years in prison in the 1960s.

Rome will play a real-life gangster, who according to MGM+ is a “country boy from North Carolina who ventured to Harlem and, after initial friction with gangster Bumpy Johnson, eventually rose to become Bumpy’s fierce defender and right-hand man”.

Rome Flynn starred in six episodes of Chicago Fire

This isn’t the first time the famous figure has been depicted on TV and film, as Denzel Washington played him in the movie American Gangster.

Speaking about the casting, creator Chris Brancato told Deadline: “When I saw Rome’s audition, I immediately knew we’d found our man – equal parts charming and ruthless, savvy and suave. Rome is a wonderful actor who can go toe-to-toe with Forest Whitaker and our other great performers.”

Forest Whitaker in the Godfather of Harlem

Rome added: ““I’m filled with gratitude! Thrilled to be a part of the Godfather of Harlem universe and breathe new life into the legend of Frank Lucas. I have so much admiration for Forest Whitaker. Working opposite him, being led by the brilliant creator Chris Brancato, is truly a gift. An actor’s dream.”

Rome previously played Derrick Gibson in season 12 of the hit show Chicago Fire, and fans were disappointed when his character was written out after just six episodes. Speaking to Variety, he said: “Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing.

“I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right.”