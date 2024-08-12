Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert sparks questions after sharing snap with mysterious man
Josephine Jobert attends the Christophe Guillarme show as part of the Paris Fashion Week in 2016© Foc Kan

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert sparks questions after sharing snap with mysterious man

The star is currently filming her new show, Saint-Pierre

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
11 minutes ago
Josephine Jobert's comment section on Instagram has been highly inquisitive after the Death in Paradise star shared a photo with a mysterious man, with the caption: "Spending good time with family," written in both French and English. 

Taking to the comments, her followers were quick to speculate on his identity, with one writing: "Nice picture of you and your husband," while another person added: "Lovely photo @josephinejobert_official. Is this your father?" Others suggested that he could be her uncle or another family member, but Josephine appeared to confirm that the man in the snap was indeed her dad by liking one of the posts about him. 

Another fan posted: "I can see the likeness, hope you are having good time together." 

Josephine's father is Charles Jobert, a French cinematographer and production manager who worked as a camera operator in the 1970s-80s. Meanwhile, her mother Véronique Mucret Rouveyrollis is a fellow actress, as well as a writer and director. 

Josephine Jobert posed with her father

Speaking to HELLO! About her mum back in 2022, she said: "We're working on three projects at the same time. I love to write and I'd like to produce, I'm really interested in it, and my mum is amazing, she has so many brilliant ideas. She's a writer, she's a director, she's been an actress, singer, dancer. Her CV... I'm like, 'Mum, this is a lie. You haven't done all of this. It's impossible!' She's extremely talented.

"Writing with another person can be very difficult, you have to be really connected. We're having so much fun. We wrote a short movie, we are working on the series, and we have a big blockbuster movie! Like Pirates of the Caribbean kind of vibe. No limits! I'm like, 'Mum, this is gonna cost a lot of money,' and she's like, 'Just write it and we'll see! Write the movie, and we'll find the money later!'" 

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker and Joséphine Jobert as Florence in Death in Paradise

The actress is currently very busy as the star of a new Canadian crime drama, Saint-Pierre. The official synopsis reads: “After Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector Donny ‘Fitz’ Fitzpatrick digs too deeply into a local politician’s nefarious activity, he is exiled to work in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon (the French Territory nestled in the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Newfoundland). 

Joséphine Jobert as Florence in Death in Paradise

“Fitz’s arrival disrupts the life of Deputy Chief Geneviève ‘Arch’ Archambault, a Parisian transplant who is in Saint-Pierre for her own intriguing reasons. Saint-Pierre is a police procedural with French star Josephine Jobert as Arch and Canadian star Allan Hawco as Fitz, and James Purefoy rounding out the stellar team. 

Josephine Jobert in Saint Pierre

“As if by fate, these two seasoned officers — with very different policing skills and approaches — are forced together to solve unique and exciting crimes. Although the islands seem like a quaint tourist destination, the idyllic façade conceals the worst kind of criminal activity which tends to wash up on its beautiful shores. At first at odds and suspicious of each o

