Death in Paradise viewers left emotional after Florence makes decision to leave Saint Marie DS Florence Cassell said her emotional goodbyes in the latest episode as she chose to go undercover

Death in Paradise continued on Friday evening and left viewers emotional after it was revealed that we perhaps won't be seeing much of one beloved character for the rest of series 11.

The latest instalment saw DS Florence Cassell, played by Josephine Jobert, offered the chance to take on an undercover job in Jamaica. However, Florence was conflicted about whether to take the role and it was only after encouragement from both the Commissioner and Neville that she chose to leave the Saint Marie team.

In one particularly moving scene, the Commissioner took Florence back to the spot where she was shot and saw her fiancé die back in series eight to confront the feelings that were holding her back. As she explained: "I really want this job but I feel angry with myself for being so afraid".

After the episode ended, many viewers took to Reddit to discuss Florence's decision - and what could potentially happen next to her character. "Why does Florence's goodbye feel permanent?" one wrote, adding: "Hope my girl stays safe in Jamaica!"

Another also felt like Florence's goodbye to the team was a bit ominous. They said: "I'm manifesting that Florence will be just fine and they're scaring us on purpose."

Florence returned to the spot where she was shot in series eight

A third added: "I'm slightly worried because Josephine isn't credited in the episode after, she's been speaking about how tough it is being abroad filming for so long, and we know she flew home earlier than the rest of the cast."

Chatting to HELLO! earlier this month about the exciting new direction her character is going in, Josephine said: "I was really happy about her storyline because it's different. I was also happy because I get to go undercover. It was a chance for me to work with more of the guest stars, because normally I'm with the main cast."

Florence will be looking very different in episode four

She also teased that when we next see Florence, she will be looking very different. As she explained: "I had to change my look for the storyline too, so that was really, really fun to work out the look we wanted to get for Florence."

She continued: "I'm completely different, you can recognise me, but I'm very different from what I'm used to looking like! So I'm really excited about this episode because there is a tension all the way through the episode. I think people are going to be super excited about it."

In the newly-revealed photos for next week's episode, Josephine can be seen wearing cream dungarees and her hair in tight curls while tied back. The pictures don't reveal much, so we'll have to tune in next week to find out more about her super-secret mission.

