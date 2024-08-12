Death in Paradise stars out of costume: Josephine Jobert and Ralf Little's real-life looks

Death in Paradise is one of the BBC's most-loved crime dramas. Set in the idyllic island of Saint Marie, the show follows a British detective as he investigates mysteries and murders with the help of his crack team of detectives.

While we're used to seeing the characters kitted out in police uniforms, colourful summer clothes or, in DI Neville Parker's case, a shirt and tie, the actors who play them couldn't look more different in real life. Check out their day-to-day looks below.

WATCH: Have you caught up with series 13?

1/ 6 © BBC/Shutterstock Ralf Little Leading man Ralf portrayed DI Neville on the show for four years before confirming his departure at the end of series 13. Despite the Caribbean heat, Ralf never failed to wear a suit and tie and always sported a clean-shaven look during filming. But when he's off the clock, the actor prefers a beard – and we think it suits him!

2/ 6 © BBC/@josephinejobert_official/Instagram Josephine Jobert Josephine plays fan-favourite character DS Florence Cassell, who sailed off into the sunset with Ralf in the epic series 13 finale. Florence always looks lovely in flowy floral dresses and jumpsuits and while it's hard to believe that Josephine could look any more glamorous than she appears on the show, her real-life look proves otherwise. In the photo above, the actress looks effortlessly stylish in a long turquoise dress, featuring gold embellishments and flared sleeves.

3/ 6 © BBC/Shutterstock Don Gilet Don is the newest member of the cast, having replaced Ralf as the lead detective earlier this year. The actor will make his debut as DI Mervin Wilson in the upcoming 14th season – and we can't wait to see how the new detective fares in Saint Marie! Away from the show, Don looks super stylish in a beige blazer, accessorised with a colourful cap and trendy transparent glasses.

4/ 6 Shantol Jackson Shantol's character Naomi Thomas is rarely seen without her hair tied up in a ponytail but in real life, the actress likes to set her gorgeous, dark locks free. In the photo above, Shantol looks stunning in a yellow two-piece, featuring a daring slit.

5/ 6 © BBC/@elizabethbourgine/Instagram Élizabeth Bourgine Élizabeth plays the super stylish Catherine Bordey, who often dons summery dresses, with her hair held back by a brightly coloured headband. When she's not filming, Élizabeth's look is more relaxed but just as stylish. In the picture above, the French actress wears her brunette locks loose while sporting a pair of black frame glasses.