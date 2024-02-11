Why we think Florence is returning to Death in Paradise - and will lead to Ralf Little’s exit

Death in Paradise season 13 episode two delved into a very unusual murder involving knitting needles and some seriously competitive bingo, but here at Under the Palms, we were much more intrigued by the hints of interpersonal relationships at play - particularly concerning DI Neville Parker.

While saying that the Detective Inspector has been unlucky in love during his tenure on the island of St Marie would be something of an understatement, it show appears to be increasingly alluding to the return of a former flame, the one and only Florence Cassell.

But will a potential romance between Florence and Neville mark the end of Ralf Little’s time on the show? Here’s why we think it might…

During our latest Under the Palms chat, we also discussed when and why Ralf could choose to leave the show - and whether he even needs to leave to all thanks to his character’s immense popularity - as well as whether Marlon and Naomi will ever get together, and if love is in the air for Commissioner Selwyn and Catherine! Watch our YouTube video above and share your thoughts in the comments section!