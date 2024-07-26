Dylan Dreyer's husband lets slip reason for wife's extended absence from Today — see adorable photo

Dylan Dreyer's friendly face has been absent from morning TV recently — and now we know why.

The popular meteorologist has been busy on assignments around the world for Today in recent months, but now it's time for her to spend some time with her family.

Dylan has been missing from her hosting spot on the NBC show for several days and while she teased she was "going on a trip," on social media, she didn't reveal where.

A quick glimpse at her husband, Brian Fichera's Instagram feed reveals they've taken a vacation with their three kids to the tropical destination of Turks and Caicos.

The plane ride there with their boys, Rusty, two, Ollie, four, and Calvin, seven, looked a little uncomfortable in a photo shared by Dylan — but boy was it worth it.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer, her husband and kids are on vacation

Brian shared a snapshot of the family sitting on steps with palm trees overhead.

They were all beaming for the camera and looked relaxed and carefree in the sun-soaked destination.

The next day, Brian let slip where they were when he tagged @royalturksandcaicosgolf in the caption of his photo from the golfing green.

They've been joined by Brian's family for their joyful getaway, which might be Dylan's birthday treat, since she rings in her 43rd birthday on August, 2.

Dylan has been candid about the challenges of traveling with a young family but insists preparation is key.

That being said, she's documented many travel nightmares with her brood, including the time when all their luggage got lost.

Dylan's adorable family

Last year, Dylan revealed the airline had lost 13 pieces of luggage while Dylan and her extended family were traveling to Italy.

It took five weeks for it to be returned, but she was thankful it finally made it home.

They've also had to deal with car sickness when traveling, something which left her scarred.

© NBC Dylan is on a break from Today

She documented a car journey on Today during which Calvin was watching an iPad which made him vomit.

"Trying to get that out of a car seat is absolutely disgusting, right?" she said to her hosts, Al Joker and Sheinelle Jones.

The star opened up about the "scarring" memory and told her fellow anchors that ever since, the family sings songs to entertain her boys instead.

© Instagram Life with three boys is hectic

Dylan and Brian don't get much time together as their busy work schedules keep them on their toes. But they make sure to make the most of the family time they do have.

"Our schedules mean we don’t see each other much, but we text all the time,” Dylan told Today.com.

"Golf is the thing we do together," she added. "We have a couple of drinks, we laugh. We remember why we fell in love. Then we go home and it's right back to family."