Dylan Dreyer's absence from Today Show continues following latest shake-up

Dylan Dreyer loves nothing more than being a mom and is a doting parent to sons Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and two-year-old Rusty.

The Today Show star makes it look effortless as she balances her busy job on the NBC daytime show with raising her young family, but over the past few weeks, she's been noticeably absent from the morning show.

That's because NBC have extended Today, which has been running through to the usual Third Hour slot, in order to cover more of the Paris Olympics.

Unlike her colleagues, Dylan didn't go to Paris to report on the games, and instead has been spending some quality downtime with her family abroad.

It's thought Dylan will return to work next week following the Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday, with business back to usual on the NBC show.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer on her family vacation with her husband Brian Fichera

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Today Show anchors minus Craig Melvin returned to New York City, following several weeks reporting from Paris. Craig, however, will stay in the French capital to continue the Olympic coverage.

While everyone else has been Olympic focused, Dylan - who turned 43 last week - was able to celebrate her birthday abroad with her loved ones, with her entire family jetting off to Turks and Caicos.

© Instagram The Today Show star received some sweet messages from her sons on her birthday

At the start of the week, the children's author shared a sweet post dedicated to her young sons as she gave a glimpse into how she spent her birthday.

This included footage of Calvin, Oliver and Rusty wishing her a happy birthday, as well as a picture of the handmade cards they had given her.

© Getty Dylan's Today Show co-stars had been co-hosting the show from Paris during the Olympic Games

She wrote in the caption: "I've had a little downtime since I'm not at the Olympics and just being home with my family has been the best birthday present ever!! Thank you for all the birthday wishes…it was a wonderful day!!"

The long-running TV host previously shared some photos from her vacation on social media back in July, revealing that her family had been joined by her husband Brian Fichera's parents, siblings, nieces and nephews too.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer, her husband and son Calvin, Oliver and Rusty on vacation

She wrote: "Every year we are so blessed to travel to paradise with Brian’s whole family. Cousins, cousins, cousins…what else matters to a kid??? Also, taught Cal how to play Kings so he’s ready for college."

The NBC star recently opened up about her summer plans during a chat with HELLO!, and revealed she was looking forward to some time with her family abroad.

© NBC The Today Show stars minus Craig Melvin are back in NYC following their time in Paris

She said: "I'm not going to Paris for the Summer Olympics... so I'll actually have a little bit of downtime. I'll be around in case there's a big hurricane or a storm or something I need to go cover... so I'll still kind of be busy, but it's kind of a little bit of downtime with the boys, which I'm super excited about."

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer with her three sons on the beach

On traveling with her young children, Dylan admitted one of the biggest hacks was bringing along grandparents!She said: "If you can enlist someone else in your family... like my mother, and father-in-law will drop everything to travel with us, and it makes it so much more easy to travel with grandparents...

"I'm very lucky to have grandparents who are willing to travel with us and help. I also think, you know, when you're on vacation with your kids, you're not home, you don't have laundry to do, you don't have bills to pay - just embrace the vacation. Stop thinking of all the things you want to do, or you have to do."

