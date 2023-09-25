Dylan Dreyer missing from Today studios for emotional reason as she shows support for co-star Carson Daly

The NBC daytime star was at The Bottoms Up Invitational to help raise money for colon cancer

Dylan Dreyer was not in her usual spot on the Today Show on Monday morning, instead was in Connecticut - and all for a very good cause.

The NBC daytime star joined her good friend and co-star Craig Melvin, along with Carson Daly, at the Shorehaven Golf Club in Norwalk, to support a cause close to Craig's heart.

The trio - who called in to the Today studios during the show - were set to take part in a golf tournament to raise money for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, as part of The Bottoms Up Invitational, which Craig and his wife Lindsay Czarniak held to raise funds for the charity, in honor of Craig's late brother Lawrence, who passed away from colon cancer at the age of 43 in 2020.

"He's got his two besties here," Savannah Guthrie said as she introduced Craig, Dylan and Carson from the studios.

"If you have a charity event and you put 'Bottom's Up' on the invite, I'm here!" Carson joked.

On Sunday night, the Today star and his wife hosted an epic concert that was attended by many of their co-stars, including Al Roker, Dylan and Sheinelle Jones, with performances by Darius Rucker, Thomas McClary and The Voice stars Ray Boudreux and Preston Pohl.

During the chat, which extended over to the Third Hour show, Craig revealed that they raised an incredible 1.2 million dollars for the charity, and the "highlight was late night karaoke".

© NBC Craig Melvin has been supported by his Today family for his Bottom's Up charity event

Describing it as a "party with a purpose", Craig went on to say how touched he was that so many people came out to support the cause.

The star was also thrilled to announce that Expedia had said that they would raise money to help patients travel to treatment.

On Monday, Dylan and Craig enjoyed playing golf, telling the studio: "We're going to play some golf, rain or shine."

Later in the Third Hour, Dylan joked about the power she has when it comes to controlling the weather. Carson said: "All of a sudden she snapped her fingers and the rain stopped." "That's the power I have!" Dylan replied.

© Getty Craig and his wife Lindsay hosted the important fundraiser - attended by many Today hosts

Prior to the event, Craig opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview thanking his Today family for their support and talking about why he's working tirelessly to destigmatize this type of cancer which is 100% preventable.

"The reality is that last year, we thought as it was our first year hosting The Bottoms Up Invitational, that we might raise a few hundred thousand dollars for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance," Craig revealed about the two-day event featuring a celebrity golf tournament, music concert and so much more.

© Getty The Today family are very close

"But we came out of the gate, and raised an incredible $1.2 million." Craig said that with numbers like that, there was no way they couldn't repeat the event. Touching upon the support he's received from his Today family, he said: "You know, that's what family does," said Craig. "Family supports family. And so they were among the first to step up and do it."

