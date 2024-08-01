Dylan Dreyer stuns in head-turning beach photo during absence from Today Show

Dylan Dreyer is enjoying some downtime with her family while the Third Hour of Today has been temporarily paused to cover more of the Olympics, and it looks like she's in paradise!

The NBC star recently posted a number of pictures from her vacation so far onto her Instagram account, including a stunning photo of her posing in the ocean with a family member.

Dylan looked happy and relaxed as she smiled mid swim, sporting a pair of oversized green sunglasses and a striped bikini top, teamed with a baseball cap.

Other pictures from the trip included Dylan posing on the beach with her three young sons, Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and Rusty, two, dressed in a pair of white shorts and a green T-shirt.

Dylan looked stunning in another snapshot with her husband Brian Fichera, wearing a long green dress while posing on the sand close to sunset, while Brian looked dapper in a blue shirt and cream shorts.

The star posted several group shots of. the entire family too. As well as her husband and children, they were also joined by Brian's parents, siblings, nieces and nephews.

In the caption, Dylan explained: "Every year we are so blessed to travel to paradise with Brian's whole family. Cousins, cousins, cousins…what else matters to a kid??? Also, taught Cal how to play Kings so he's ready for college."

The NBC star recently opened up about her summer plans during a chat with HELLO!, and revealed she was looking forward to some time with her family abroad.

She said: "I'm not going to Paris for the Summer Olympics... so I'll actually have a little bit of downtime. I'll be around in case there's a big hurricane or a storm or something I need to go cover... so I'll still kind of be busy, but it's kind of a little bit of downtime with the boys, which I'm super excited about."

On traveling with her young children, Dylan admitted one of the biggest hacks was bringing along grandparents! She said: "If you can enlist someone else in your family... like my mother, and father-in-law will drop everything to travel with us, and it makes it so much more easy to travel with grandparents...

"I'm very lucky to have grandparents who are willing to travel with us and help. I also think, you know, when you're on vacation with your kids, you're not home, you don't have laundry to do, you don't have bills to pay - just embrace the vacation. Stop thinking of all the things you want to do, or you have to do."

She added: "The kids are fine running up and down the hallway of the hotel. They're fine jumping in the pool, even if it's nothing fancy, if there is a body of water, that's all they want to do, so you know, just kind of go with the flow a little bit. Just do what they want to do, if they want to stay up late and watch TV, why not?

"What are you going to do the next morning? So I think that's kind of how we approach vacation, we let them eat whatever they want. We let them call the shots and do whatever they want, and it just makes it easier and less stressful for everyone involved."