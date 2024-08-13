BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst talks 'fever dream' time with family

Nina Warhurst has been enjoying some free time with her husband, children and family - and we love having a sneak peek into her happy family life!

The BBC Breakfast star shared a series of photos of herself enjoying the summer, including a glass of fizz on the balcony with her husband, enjoying drinks with her friends and a train journey with her children, and captioned the post: "Lunch with the orde des coteaux de champagne (with beaucoup de fizz…. But most importantly with husband and without kidlets)."

WATCH: Nina Warhurst recycles wedding mini dress for special tenth anniversary celebrations

She continued: "A trip to the capital seeing the besties and the beautiful babes. Singing a 4am fave with @willyoungofficial in a lift at werk. The last few days feel like a fever dream …. If they have been don’t wake me. I’m having a blast."

Her fans were quick to reply to the post, with one writing: "Well done you and to the whole family...living the dream that girl," while another person added: "Lovely family absolutely love it when you are doing Breakfast."

A third person commented: "Such a lovely photo, enjoy these precious moments."

The mum-of-three shares sons Digby, Michael and baby Nancy with her partner, Ted. Speaking about welcoming their baby daughter in 2023, she said: "We've lost all sense of time as we've been feeding and snoozing and gazing and toe-stroking and head-smelling and marvelling at the absolute wonder of it all.

"It's been *haaaard* tho! A harder pregnancy. A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it's being older… but also I'd somehow forgotten. I'd forgotten the anxiety of labour moving from the plan. I'd forgotten the swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal, exhaustion…. And this time the added funk of a nosebleed (y tho?!).

"But part of getting older is getting better acquainted with your limits and letting go. I'm better at stopping and saying no to visitors and yes to a messy house and yes to asking for help. (A turning point was full snot crying down the phone to the GP - resulting in a glorious prescription of kind words, antibiotics, painkillers and a follow up call about how I was coping)."

Nina often updates her followers with life updates, and recently shared a snap of herself enjoying an evening out, writing: "It’s been a week for the small wins. Going to the theatre, bowling with the kidlets, playing football, watching football, sitting in the cricket rain, seeing beautiful old pals, making new ones, eating great food, watching good telly, napping lots, pootling on the tram with a pram, and having about a million cuddles with the smalls.

"I don’t know if it’s because we’ve had a tricky few years, or if it’s part of getting older, but definitely realising happiness lies not with chasing the big moments, but stopping to breathe in the small ones."