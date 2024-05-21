Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC Breakfast viewers praise Nina Warhurst's new look after major change
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover film

BBC Breakfast viewers praise Nina Warhurst's new look after major change

Nina recently debuted her bob haircut on the BBC show

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
49 minutes ago
Share this:

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has switched up her hairstyle, trading in her longer locks for a shorter look – and viewers are loving the change!

The brunette business presenter recently debuted her new look on the BBC morning show, prompting praise from fans on social media. 

 "Think Nina looks stunning with new bob," penned one viewer, while another added: "@NinaWarhurst love the new hair Nina!"

Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast© BBC
Fans praised Nina Warhurst's new haircut

A third person remarked: "Great to see you on this morning, you look amazing."

The 43-year-old often impresses viewers with her style choices, and on Tuesday morning, sparked a reaction from fans after donning hot pink leggings and a pair of dramatic black heels. 

Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast© BBC
Nina looked glamorous in hot pink leggings and black heels

Taking to X, one person wrote: "I've come to the conclusion that @NinaWarhurst has the sexiest shoes on TV," while another added: "@NinaWarhurst morning, like the leggings."

Nina's new hairstyle comes just weeks after she announced her temporary break from social media. The mum-of-three explained that she had found herself scrolling "all the time" and felt her little girl Nancy needed more of her attention. 

"Signing off from insta for a few weeks. I *love* this site. I don't take myself, or the apparently perfect lives of others, too seriously," she wrote in the caption. "I howl laughing every day from a scarily accurate meme. I connect with lovely people who I don’t get to see IRL. And there are loads of cats and babies. Maybe I love it too much…. Because I've found myself scrolling all. The. Time.

Nina Warhurst holding baby Nancy.
Nina shares her little girl Nancy with her husband Ted

"Catching up on people's stories, having a nosey at how people live who have nothing to do with me, and (the absolute grossest) checking for likes…. Enough is enough," she added. "I've never had so many plates to spin, and this little chick needs my full attention more often."

Nina recently returned to BBC Breakfast after almost seven months of maternity leave. The journalist signed off from work in June last year before going on to welcome Nancy, her third child, in July. 

woman holding baby on holiday © Instagram
Nina welcomed her third baby in July last year

The news of Nancy's arrival was announced by Sally Nugent and Jon Kay during an episode of BBC Breakfast. Watch the moment in the video below. 

WATCH: Nina Warhurst welcomes her third baby

Upon her return to work in January, Nina admitted that while she was glad to be back, she was missing her little one at home. "I've missed the gang, I'm missing the baby this morning, very much but it's lovely to be back, best job in the world," she said. 

As well as her little girl, Nina also shares two boys, Digby and Michael, with her husband of ten years, Ted.

The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast© BBC
  1. Charlie Stayt

    The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations.
  2. Naga Munchetty

    The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch.
  3. Sally Nugent

    Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.
  4. Jon Kay

    The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign.
  5. Carol Kirkwood

    Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years.
  6. Nina Warhurst

    Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent.
  7.  Ben Thompson

    Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News.
  8. John Watson

    John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more