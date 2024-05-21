BBC Breakfast viewers praise Nina Warhurst's new look after major change

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has switched up her hairstyle, trading in her longer locks for a shorter look – and viewers are loving the change!

The brunette business presenter recently debuted her new look on the BBC morning show, prompting praise from fans on social media.

"Think Nina looks stunning with new bob," penned one viewer, while another added: "@NinaWarhurst love the new hair Nina!"

© BBC Fans praised Nina Warhurst's new haircut

A third person remarked: "Great to see you on this morning, you look amazing."

The 43-year-old often impresses viewers with her style choices, and on Tuesday morning, sparked a reaction from fans after donning hot pink leggings and a pair of dramatic black heels.

© BBC Nina looked glamorous in hot pink leggings and black heels

Taking to X, one person wrote: "I've come to the conclusion that @NinaWarhurst has the sexiest shoes on TV," while another added: "@NinaWarhurst morning, like the leggings."

Nina's new hairstyle comes just weeks after she announced her temporary break from social media. The mum-of-three explained that she had found herself scrolling "all the time" and felt her little girl Nancy needed more of her attention.

"Signing off from insta for a few weeks. I *love* this site. I don't take myself, or the apparently perfect lives of others, too seriously," she wrote in the caption. "I howl laughing every day from a scarily accurate meme. I connect with lovely people who I don’t get to see IRL. And there are loads of cats and babies. Maybe I love it too much…. Because I've found myself scrolling all. The. Time."

Nina shares her little girl Nancy with her husband Ted

"Catching up on people's stories, having a nosey at how people live who have nothing to do with me, and (the absolute grossest) checking for likes…. Enough is enough," she added. "I've never had so many plates to spin, and this little chick needs my full attention more often."

Nina recently returned to BBC Breakfast after almost seven months of maternity leave. The journalist signed off from work in June last year before going on to welcome Nancy, her third child, in July.

© Instagram Nina welcomed her third baby in July last year

The news of Nancy's arrival was announced by Sally Nugent and Jon Kay during an episode of BBC Breakfast. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Nina Warhurst welcomes her third baby

Upon her return to work in January, Nina admitted that while she was glad to be back, she was missing her little one at home. "I've missed the gang, I'm missing the baby this morning, very much but it's lovely to be back, best job in the world," she said.

As well as her little girl, Nina also shares two boys, Digby and Michael, with her husband of ten years, Ted.