BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst celebrates major personal milestone amid exciting career news
Nina and her husband Ted welcomed their little girl Nance one year ago

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
It's been one whole year since Nina Warhurst welcomed her little girl Nance into the world and the BBC Breakfast star celebrated the occasion with a baptism for her baby. 

Taking to Instagram, the business presenter posted a carousel of images from the special day, including one of Nance during her baptism ceremony and another of Nina and her family surrounded by their loved ones. 

"Birthday baptism for my best girl," the journalist began. "Day of joy and love and cheese butties and a conga and a 'kids disco' (ambushed by the grown-ups to bring a high Jarvis count). 

"Lucky her and lucky us that she's been born with so many strong arms and tiny hands all around ready to scoop her up and lead the way."

Nina Warhurst holding baby Nancy.
Nina shares her daughter Nance with her husband Ted

The mum-of-three added: ".... also she loved being centre of attention and even mastered the upside-down hair advert pose. I don’t know *where* she gets it from."

Fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the gorgeous photos, with one person writing: "Absolutely marvellous, such beautiful children and great memories," while another added: "Gorgeous. Bless her and all your beautiful family Nina!"

Nance's arrival was first announced on BBC Breakfast last July. Watch the sweet moment in the video below. 

WATCH: Nina Warhurst confirms daughter Nance's arrival

Alongside her little girl, Nina also shares two boys, Digby and Michael, with her husband of ten years, Ted. 

Nina Warhurst and husband Ted cradling newborn baby© BBC Breakfast
Nina and Ted welcomed their baby girl last summer

Nance's first birthday comes amid an exciting change for Nina, who recently became a main presenter of the BBC One O'clock News following its move from London to Salford.

The 43-year-old will host the show alongside an array of other familiar faces, including her BBC Breakfast co-stars Sally Nugent and Jon Kay, as well as Ben Brown, Anna Foster, and Tina Daheley. 

Nina Warhurst's three children, Digby, Michael and Nancy © Nina Warhurst/Instagram
Nina is also a doting mum to two boys, Digby and Michael

After hosting her first show earlier this month, Nina marked the major moment on Instagram. 

"The BBC's One o'clock news has been a part of my life FOREVER," began the star.

"Breaking up the day in school holidays (well it *was* on before Neighbours), watching every day at University ('studying' politics away from the lecture hall), on maternity leave, at home after an early shift …. It's been one of those mental markers that punctuate the day for as long as I can remember," she continued.

BBC News at One presenters: Ben Brown, Anna Foster, Tina Daheley, Jon Kay, Nina Warhurst and Sally Nugent© BBC
Ben Brown, Anna Foster, Tina Daheley, Jon Kay, Nina Warhurst and Sally Nugent will present the BBC News at One

"I remember the first time my regional news report made it on to, 'The One',  and the first time I joined the programme presenting the regional bulletin… it felt part of something big and special."

Nina went on to explain how she'd hosted her first show alongside two other new colleagues. "Today I presented it for the first time, it was Tracey's first time on cameras, and Jack's first week managing the studio floor," wrote the journalist. "We are all very proud that this institution has come to Salford (the faces say it all!) and very grateful to our London colleagues for nurturing a brilliant programme and sharing it with us.

"We promise to look after it."

The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast© BBC
  1. Charlie Stayt

    The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations.
  2. Naga Munchetty

    The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch.
  3. Sally Nugent

    Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.
  4. Jon Kay

    The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign.
  5. Carol Kirkwood

    Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years.
  6. Nina Warhurst

    Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent.
  7.  Ben Thompson

    Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News.
  8. John Watson

    John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

