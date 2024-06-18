Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst inundated with congratulations over exciting news away from show
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover film

BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst inundated with congratulations over exciting news away from show

The business presenter has been part of the Breakfast team since 2018

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
7 minutes ago
Share this:

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has been inundated with congratulations after sharing some exciting career news. 

The journalist, who first joined the current affairs programme back in 2018, revealed that she presented her first ever BBC One O'clock News show this week. 

Sharing a selfie featuring two of her colleagues, Nina penned in the caption: "The BBC's One o'clock news has been a part of my life FOREVER. 

View post on Instagram
 

"Breaking up the day in school holidays (well it *was* on before Neighbours), watching every day at University ('studying' politics away from the lecture hall), on maternity leave, at home after an early shift …. It's been one of those mental markers that punctuate the day for as long as I can remember.

"I remember the first time my regional news report made it on to, 'The One',  and the first time I joined the programme presenting the regional bulletin… it felt part of something big and special."

Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast© BBC
Nina first joined BBC Breakfast in 2018

The 43-year-old continued: "Today I presented it for the first time, it was Tracey's first time on cameras, and Jack's first week managing the studio floor…. We are all very proud that this institution has come to Salford (the faces say it all!) and very grateful to our London colleagues for nurturing a brilliant programme and sharing it with us.

"We promise to look after it."

Nina's followers rushed to the comments section to congratulate the presenter, including her co-star Jon Kay, who penned: "The faces of three people who just had a lie-in!! Great job Nina and team."

BBC News at One presenters: Ben Brown, Anna Foster, Tina Daheley, Jon Kay, Nina Warhurst and Sally Nugent© BBC
Ben Brown, Anna Foster, Tina Daheley, Jon Kay, Nina Warhurst and Sally Nugent will host News at One from Salford

Sports presenter Mike Bushell added: "Great job Nina. Brilliant x," while another follower wrote: "Congratulations!"

Nina was announced as one of the pool of presenters who will host News at One following its move from London to Salford. The relocation makes the programme the first daily network TV news bulletin outside of the UK's capital and forms part of the BBC's Across the UK plan, which aims to move power and decision-making across the country to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the UK.

Nina Warhurst© BBC
Nina is BBC Breakfast's main business presenter

Nina's BBC Breakfast co-stars Jon and Sally Nugent will also present the show, alongside other well-known faces including Ben Brown, Anna Foster, and Tina Daheley. 

It's been a busy few months for Nina, who returned to work in January after almost seven months of maternity leave. The mum-of-three welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Nancy, last summer. 

Nina Warhurst holding baby Nancy.
Nina and her husband Ted with their baby girl Nancy

The happy news was announced on BBC Breakfast at the time. Watch the moment in the video below. 

WATCH: Nina Warhurst's new arrival announced on BBC Breakfast

Alongside Nancy, Nina is also a doting mum to her two young boys, Digby and Michael, whom she shares with her husband Ted.

The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast© BBC
  1. Charlie Stayt

    The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations.
  2. Naga Munchetty

    The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch.
  3. Sally Nugent

    Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.
  4. Jon Kay

    The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign.
  5. Carol Kirkwood

    Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years.
  6. Nina Warhurst

    Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent.
  7.  Ben Thompson

    Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News.
  8. John Watson

    John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more