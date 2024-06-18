BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst inundated with congratulations over exciting news away from show

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has been inundated with congratulations after sharing some exciting career news.

The journalist, who first joined the current affairs programme back in 2018, revealed that she presented her first ever BBC One O'clock News show this week.

Sharing a selfie featuring two of her colleagues, Nina penned in the caption: "The BBC's One o'clock news has been a part of my life FOREVER.

"Breaking up the day in school holidays (well it *was* on before Neighbours), watching every day at University ('studying' politics away from the lecture hall), on maternity leave, at home after an early shift …. It's been one of those mental markers that punctuate the day for as long as I can remember.

"I remember the first time my regional news report made it on to, 'The One', and the first time I joined the programme presenting the regional bulletin… it felt part of something big and special."

© BBC Nina first joined BBC Breakfast in 2018

The 43-year-old continued: "Today I presented it for the first time, it was Tracey's first time on cameras, and Jack's first week managing the studio floor…. We are all very proud that this institution has come to Salford (the faces say it all!) and very grateful to our London colleagues for nurturing a brilliant programme and sharing it with us.

"We promise to look after it."

Nina's followers rushed to the comments section to congratulate the presenter, including her co-star Jon Kay, who penned: "The faces of three people who just had a lie-in!! Great job Nina and team."

© BBC Ben Brown, Anna Foster, Tina Daheley, Jon Kay, Nina Warhurst and Sally Nugent will host News at One from Salford

Sports presenter Mike Bushell added: "Great job Nina. Brilliant x," while another follower wrote: "Congratulations!"

Nina was announced as one of the pool of presenters who will host News at One following its move from London to Salford. The relocation makes the programme the first daily network TV news bulletin outside of the UK's capital and forms part of the BBC's Across the UK plan, which aims to move power and decision-making across the country to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the UK.

© BBC Nina is BBC Breakfast's main business presenter

Nina's BBC Breakfast co-stars Jon and Sally Nugent will also present the show, alongside other well-known faces including Ben Brown, Anna Foster, and Tina Daheley.

It's been a busy few months for Nina, who returned to work in January after almost seven months of maternity leave. The mum-of-three welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Nancy, last summer.

Nina and her husband Ted with their baby girl Nancy

The happy news was announced on BBC Breakfast at the time. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Nina Warhurst's new arrival announced on BBC Breakfast

Alongside Nancy, Nina is also a doting mum to her two young boys, Digby and Michael, whom she shares with her husband Ted.