Nina Warhurst stuns in bold swimsuit during idyllic family holiday

BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst has shared a glimpse inside her idyllic family holiday with her husband Ted and their three adorable children.

Among the holiday snapshots, which were shared to Instagram, Nina, 43, was seen bonding with her baby daughter Nancy beside a vast swimming pool.

© Instagram The broadcaster rocked a bold leopard print swimsuit

Embracing the warm weather, the broadcaster rocked a bold, leopard print swimsuit and a pair of retro sunglasses in nude. Little Nancy, meanwhile, looked so sweet as she balanced on her mother's knees wearing a bright pink Minnie Mouse swimming costume.

© Instagram Nina enjoyed a tranquil break with her adorable brood

Elsewhere, Nina shared images of her family exploring Rome, an adorable video of Nancy devouring a slice of ham, and a sweet picture of herself holding onto her youngest son Michael, five, as he attempted to drink from an ornate stone fountain.

Captioning her carousel of photos, Nina wrote: "Our pilgrimage to see the Pope - also taking in holy water slides, baby's blessed peggies coming through, the sacred mini disco and aqua spin… all soaked in €6 Campari spritz…

"My expectations of holidays with kids are of ear infections and vomiting bugs, so it was a complete surprise to have had the best week ever."

She continued: "We have found our calling and it’s living in a trailer, foraging caravan park leftovers and inviting ourselves to Italian family parties."

© Instagram Nina travelled to Italy with her family

Nina's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. One follower wrote: "Looks like a relaxing week", while a second remarked: "Thank you for sharing. Looks like the whole family had a blast", and a third chimed in: "Aww the pics are lovely can't believe how much baby has grown."

Aside from baby daughter Nancy and son Michael, Nina and Ted are also doting parents to eldest son Digby whom they welcomed in 2016.

© Instagram The TV star shares three children with her husband Ted

In March this year, Nina announced a temporary hiatus from social media as she felt her little girl "Nance" needed more of her attention.

"Signing off from insta for a few weeks. I *love* this site. I don't take myself, or the apparently perfect lives of others, too seriously," she wrote in the caption.

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast

"I howl laughing every day from a scarily accurate meme. I connect with lovely people who I don't get to see IRL. And there are loads of cats and babies. Maybe I love it too much…. Because I've found myself scrolling all. The. Time."

"Catching up on people's stories, having a nosey at how people live who have nothing to do with me, and (the absolute grossest) checking for likes… Enough is enough," she added. "I've never had so many plates to spin, and this little chick needs my full attention more often."

Nina's return to work

The star returned to work in January after welcoming Nancy in July 2023. Upon her return, she said it was "lovely to be back".

"I've missed the gang, I'm missing the baby this morning, very much but it's lovely to be back, best job in the world," she told hosts Jon Kay and Sarah Campbell. "And the best baby in the world! I know everyone thinks their baby is the best one, but sorry guys, mine actually is."