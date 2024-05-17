BBC Breakfast viewers call for show shake-up after latest presenter change

BBC Breakfast viewers are calling for Nina Warhurst to become a permanent presenter on the show after she filled in for Naga Munchetty this week.

As the main business presenter, Nina usually appears in segments updating viewers on the nation's financial climate and sometimes steps in for the show's hosts when they're away.

The programme is fronted by Sally Nugent and Jon Kay from Monday to Wednesday, before Naga and Charlie Stayt take over from Thursday to Saturday – and fans are hoping Nina will join the line-up.

© BBC Nina Warhurst filled in for Naga Munchetty this week

Friday's edition saw Nina chomp away on a sausage whilst interviewing a butcher called Gavin, who won a Guinness World Record for the most sausages made in one minute.

Fans were quick to react to the humorous segment, with one person writing: "@NinaWarhurst you are the best, eating a sausage live on air is brilliant. You need to be on the red sofa every morning. Love it."

A second viewer penned: "I love Nina on @BBCBreakfast she's a breath of fresh air. She dives straight in for a bite of the sausage. No bother and even asks for ketchup!! Love it."

Others called for Nina to become a permanent fixture on the red sofa, with one person writing: "Nina is such a lovely human being. Give her more time on the couch."

© Instagram Nina is a popular presenter on the show

Nina returned to the programme back in January after almost seven months away on maternity leave. The 43-year-old signed off in June last year before welcoming her third child, a baby girl named Nancy, the following month.

Upon her return, Nina said it was "lovely" to be back but admitted that she was missing her little girl at home. "I've missed the gang, I'm missing the baby this morning, very much but it's lovely to be back, best job in the world," she said. "And best baby in the world! I know everyone thinks their baby is the best one, but sorry guys, mine actually is."

The TV star shares Nancy with her husband Ted

Nina's new arrival was announced by her co-stars Sally and Jon on BBC Breakfast in July. Watch the moment in the clip below.

WATCH: Nina Warhurst's new arrival announced on BBC Breakfast

As well as Nancy, Nina is a doting mum to two boys: Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina and Ted also share two boys, Digby and Michael

The journalist shares her brood with her husband Ted, whom she wed in 2014 after meeting at a music festival the year before.