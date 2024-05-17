BBC Breakfast viewers call for show shake-up after latest presenter change

As the main business presenter, Nina usually appears in segments updating viewers on the nation's financial climate and sometimes steps in for the show's hosts when they're away.
The programme is fronted by Sally Nugent and Jon Kay from Monday to Wednesday, before Naga and Charlie Stayt take over from Thursday to Saturday – and fans are hoping Nina will join the line-up.
Friday's edition saw Nina chomp away on a sausage whilst interviewing a butcher called Gavin, who won a Guinness World Record for the most sausages made in one minute.
Fans were quick to react to the humorous segment, with one person writing: "@NinaWarhurst you are the best, eating a sausage live on air is brilliant. You need to be on the red sofa every morning. Love it."
A second viewer penned: "I love Nina on @BBCBreakfast she's a breath of fresh air. She dives straight in for a bite of the sausage. No bother and even asks for ketchup!! Love it."
MORE BBC BREAKFAST STARS
Others called for Nina to become a permanent fixture on the red sofa, with one person writing: "Nina is such a lovely human being. Give her more time on the couch."
Nina returned to the programme back in January after almost seven months away on maternity leave. The 43-year-old signed off in June last year before welcoming her third child, a baby girl named Nancy, the following month.
Upon her return, Nina said it was "lovely" to be back but admitted that she was missing her little girl at home. "I've missed the gang, I'm missing the baby this morning, very much but it's lovely to be back, best job in the world," she said. "And best baby in the world! I know everyone thinks their baby is the best one, but sorry guys, mine actually is."
Nina's new arrival was announced by her co-stars Sally and Jon on BBC Breakfast in July. Watch the moment in the clip below.
As well as Nancy, Nina is a doting mum to two boys: Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.
The journalist shares her brood with her husband Ted, whom she wed in 2014 after meeting at a music festival the year before.
The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters
Charlie Stayt
The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations.
Naga Munchetty
The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch.
Sally Nugent
Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.
Jon Kay
The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign.
Carol Kirkwood
Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years.
Nina Warhurst
Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent.
Ben Thompson
Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News.
John Watson
John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage