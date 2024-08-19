All Creatures Great and Small reveals first look at series 5 and Tristan's return

Channel 5 has just dropped a first look at All Creatures Great and Small series five – and we couldn't be more excited.

The heartwarming period drama, based on James Herriot's beloved collection of short stories, returns to screens this autumn and will continue to tell touching stories from Skeldale House.

WATCH: All Creatures cast out of costume

One image confirms leading man James Herriot is still serving in the RAF in the new series as he's captured looking rather serious while standing next to an aircraft in his blue uniform.

Another joyous snap shows James, his wife Helen (Rachel Shenton) and all their loved ones smiling outside the village church for baby Herriot's Christening, while the third photo sees Siegfried (Samuel West) reunited with his younger brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse), who returns to Darrowby in the new episodes.

© Helen Williams / Playground Prod / Channel 5 Television Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot in a first look at All Creatures Great and Small series 5

While Channel 5 has yet to share an official synopsis, the new episodes will continue to "bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s".

As the first look photos confirm, fans can expect to see Tristan back in Darrowby after some time away. Siegfried's mischievous younger brother, who left Yorkshire at the end of series three to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, makes an unexpected return in the upcoming series.

© Helen Williams / Playground Prod / Channel 5 Television Another photo shows James and Helen at their baby's christening

Ahead of last year's Christmas special, the cast opened up about how much they missed having Callum on set during an interview with HELLO! and other press. Nicholas said: "As much as the characters miss Tristan, around the set we miss Callum."

Chiming in, Samuel joked: "It's slightly quieter, isn't it?" while Rachel quipped: "I get more cuddles from the animals because usually Cal is hogging that, so every cloud," adding: "No, I missed him."

© Â© Playground Television UK 2 Lt Tristan returns home in season five

Nicholas, Rachel and Samuel will all reprise their roles in the upcoming season, alongside Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, James Anthony-Rose as student vet Richard Carmody and Patricia Hodge as eccentric widow Mrs Pumphrey.

Filming on the upcoming episodes wrapped in July and while a release date has yet to be confirmed, if the show's track record is anything to go by, we'd expect new episodes to arrive in September or October.