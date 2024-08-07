Inside the All Creatures Great and Small cast's love lives

Just like her on-screen counterpart, Rachel is happily married in real life. The actress tied the knot with actor and filmmaker Chris Overton in 2018. Fans may recognise Chris for his roles in DCI Banks, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, and Drifters.

Opening up about their wedding day back in 2018, Rachel told The Sun: "We got married not that long ago in amongst all the madness! It was a very private event, we wanted to keep it private, but I am so happy though. It has been a very good year, I don't know what we are going to do next year!"

The couple, who first met in 2010 on the set of Hollyoaks, are partners both on and off-screen, having worked together on their Oscar-winning short film, The Silent Child, which follows a six-year-old deaf girl whose life is changed when she meets a kind social worker. Rachel wrote and starred in the movie, while her husband stepped behind the cameras as director.

Rachel and Chris live in Central London with their adorable Maltese Rosie.