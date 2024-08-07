Inside the All Creatures Great and Small cast's love lives

All Creatures Great and Small has well and truly earned its place as an autumn TV staple. Since its 2020 premiere, the Channel 5 period drama has been treasured by viewers for its heartwarming tales from the life of veterinary surgeon James Herriot and his friends at Skeldale House.
And while stories of James, Siegfried and Tristan's furry patients are always at the heart of the drama, James and Helen's sweet relationship, as well as Siegfried and Mrs Hall's will-they-won't-they romance, keep us coming back each season. But what about the actors who play them? Keep reading for all we know about the cast's real love lives.
Rachel Shenton
Just like her on-screen counterpart, Rachel is happily married in real life. The actress tied the knot with actor and filmmaker Chris Overton in 2018. Fans may recognise Chris for his roles in DCI Banks, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, and Drifters.
Opening up about their wedding day back in 2018, Rachel told The Sun: "We got married not that long ago in amongst all the madness! It was a very private event, we wanted to keep it private, but I am so happy though. It has been a very good year, I don't know what we are going to do next year!"
The couple, who first met in 2010 on the set of Hollyoaks, are partners both on and off-screen, having worked together on their Oscar-winning short film, The Silent Child, which follows a six-year-old deaf girl whose life is changed when she meets a kind social worker. Rachel wrote and starred in the movie, while her husband stepped behind the cameras as director.
Rachel and Chris live in Central London with their adorable Maltese Rosie.
Samuel West
Much like his co-star Rachel, Samuel's other half is also in the spotlight. The actor is in a long-term relationship with award-winning playwright and screenwriter Laura Wade, whose most notable works include her 2010 play Posh and 2018's Home, I'm Darling, which starred The It Crowd's Katherine Parkinson and went on to win a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Comedy.
The couple have been together since 2007, although they briefly parted in 2011. They share two young daughters, who Samuel is raising to be "strong women". "I'm pleased we had daughters – I've tried to do things that make them feel strong," the actor previously told The Telegraph. "They both have my partner's surname, and we're very into unisex clothing for them; I'm not really into a gendered upbringing. Strong is the new pretty, as they say, so I hope that girls' time has come."
Callum Woodhouse
While Callum is fairly private when it comes to his love life, the actor appears to be dating writer and director Edie Moles. Back in May, the 30-year-old shared a sweet black-and-white beach snap, showing the pair looking cosy while frolicking in the sea. "Bit nippy like," he penned in the caption.
Nicholas Ralph
Much like Callum, Nicholas doesn't give much away when it comes to his love life. He has, however, previously revealed that Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is his celebrity crush, while Cape Town, where he was born, is the "love of his life".
The Scottish actor told The Sun: "I love going back. I feel completely at ease in Cape Town."
Anna Madeley
While her character has been unlucky in love, Anna's real romantic life couldn't be more different. The actress is in a relationship with actor Geoffrey Streatfeild, who's perhaps best known for playing Calum Reed in the BBC spy drama, Spooks, and Fergus Williams in the sitcom, The Thick of It.
More recently, he portrayed Tom Southern in Netflix's political drama, Anatomy of a Scandal, starring Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery. He also played Edward IV in The Hollow Crown.
The couple like to keep their private lives out of the spotlight and so little is known about their relationship.