All Creatures Great and Small cast out of costume: their real-life looks away from the show

Nicholas leads the cast as James Herriot, who often sports a classic 1940s slicked-back hair look and in more recent episodes, has donned an RAF uniform after joining the war effort.

In real life, James' appearance is much more casual, with his hair loose and pushed to the side.

On what he likes most about playing James, Nicholas told PBS: "As an actor, what I love is, because it's based on real people, these characters are so three dimensional and the relationships are so strong, that it’s so much fun to play.

"I get to play James in a multitude of scenarios, varying emotions—it's never just two-dimensional. He's never just 'the funny guy' or 'this guy.' It’s a wonderful scope and a range, so it's brilliant because it's such a challenge, and every day is different."