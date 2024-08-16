6 cosy shows to watch if you love All Creatures Great and Small

All Creatures Great and Small is the epitome of cosy autumn viewing. The heartwarming Channel 5 show is a huge hit among viewers – and for good reason. The 1940s-set series, based on James Herriot's beloved collection of short stories, follows the adventures of a veterinary surgeon living in the Yorkshire Dales.

While we wait for the new season to arrive on our screens, here are some comforting shows to keep you company.

Vera Nothing quite says cosy Sunday night drama like Vera. Starring Brenda Blethyn, this ITV detective series follows no-nonsense Geordie DCI Vera Stanhope as she investigates grizzly crimes across Northumberland. If the compelling stories aren't enough to keep you watching, then Brenda's take on writer Ann Cleeve's sharp-tongued, witty detective certainly will. Plus, if you love All Creatures Great and Small for its stunning scenery, then you're in for a treat with the picturesque Northumberland landscape featured in Vera.

Foyle's War Like the more recent seasons of All Creatures Great and Small, police drama Foyle's War is set against the backdrop of World War Two. Midsomer Murders creator Antony Horowitz penned this much-loved period show, which stars Michael Kitchen as the modest, fedora-wearing DCS Christopher Foyle, a widower investigating crimes on the Home Front in Hastings.

The Durrells If the heartwarming, yet a little chaotic, ongoings of Skeldale House keep you tuning in each season, then you'll love ITV's family period drama, The Durrells. Keeley Hawes stars in this endearing adaptation of Gerald Durrell's autobiographical Corfu trilogy as widow Louisa Durrell as she embarks on a new life in Corfu with her four unruly children, Larry, Leslie, Margot and Gerry. Just like All Creatures Great and Small, the series opens in the 1930s and also features Callum Woodhouse – aka Tristan!

Doc Martin If like me, Samuel West's portrayal of the eccentric and grumpy, yet endearing, Siegfried Farnon is one of your favourite elements of the show, then Martin Clunes's quirky and cantankerous Doc Martin will definitely win you over. The ITV medical drama, set against the stunning scenery of Port Isaac, follows the comings and goings of former London surgeon Martin Ellingham's GP practice after he moves to the sleepy Cornish fishing village of Portwenn. But with his poor bedside manner and phobia of blood, things are never plain sailing.

The Yorkshire Vet You might consider Channel 5's documentary series as a modern, factual version of All Creatures Great and Small. Not only does it follow veterinarians tending to animals in the Yorkshire Dales, but it's even set in Skeldale Veterinary Centre - the practice once owned by James Herriot! The show follows the work of former Herriot Trainee Peter Wright and partner, Julian Norton, as they care for animals in the rural communities of North Yorkshire.