All Creatures Great and Small star Nicholas Ralph shares huge season 5 update

All Creatures Great and Small star Nicholas Ralph has revealed that filming for season five has officially wrapped.

The actor, who stars as James Herriot in the popular Channel 5 drama, shared the exciting announcement on his Instagram Stories on Friday.

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small cast out of costume

Alongside a selfie of Nicholas and his co-stars Rachel Shenton, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, and Callum Woodhouse enjoying a restaurant meal to celebrate the end of shooting, the actor penned in the caption: "S5 wrapped."

The upcoming series, which will likely return to screens in the autumn, will consist of six episodes and a Christmas special.

© @nicholasralph_/Instagram Filming for season 5 has officially wrapped

While an official synopsis has yet to be released, the show will continue to "bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s," according to Channel 5.

Fans can also expect to see Tristan Farnon make an "unexpected return later in the series". The character, played by Callum, left Darrowby in season three to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

© Channel 5 Tristan will make an "unexpected return" in season five

Of course, Nicholas will reprise his role as James, alongside Rachel as Helen, Samuel as Siegfried and Anna as Mrs Hall. Rounding out the main cast are James Anthony-Rose as student vet Richard Carmody and Patricia Hodge as eccentric widow Mrs Pumphrey.

While the series is based on author James Herriot's bestselling collection of stories, the cast previously shared their hopes for season five in an interview with HELLO! and other press. "I think there are loads of stories that are fantastic to tell," said Anna, while Samuel added: "I think we're all still having a very nice time and as Anna said, there's still lots and lots of things that we'd still love to film.

© Channel 5 Th show will return with six new episodes and a Christmas special

"We've made our home in the Dales. They're getting on with us better now," the actor joked.

So, what can we expect from the new season?

After the arrival of James and Helen's son, also named James, in the Christmas special, it's likely that the new episodes will see Helen adjusting to life as a new mum while James continues his work at the RAF training base.

© Channel 5 Will Mrs Hall find love again after her split from Gerald?

Fans will also be keen to find out what's in store for Mrs Hall's love life following her split from Gerald, who moved away to the Lake District to be close to his sister.