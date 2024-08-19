Line of Duty star Jason Watkins teases major new role away from acting

Jason Watkins has landed a new role. After collaborating with Channel 5 on the hit drama, Coma, the Line of Duty star is teaming up with the broadcaster again. Taking a step away from acting, Jason, 61, will present a three-part Tower of London strand, starting with Jason Watkins and The 9 Day Queen.

With help from historical expert Tracy Borman, Jason will explore the Tower's 1000-year history in 90-minute episodes, uncovering some of the most notorious murder mysteries in British history, not to mention the everlasting impact of queens, Anne Boleyn and Elizabeth I.

Speaking about his new project, Jason said: "After seven years of being the voice of Channel 5's Inside The Tower of London, this new documentary series will see me make my most personal connection to The Tower of London yet. I was blown away with the unexpected discoveries and I can't wait to see them play out on screen."

Channel 5's Commissioning Editor, Lucy Willis added: "Jason Watkins's passion for history shines through as he takes us on a journey, along with Tracy Borman, into some of the most incredible Tower stories down the centuries. And who could have guessed that Jason himself would turn out to have such a central role in tower history."

An official release date is yet to be confirmed, however, Jason Watkins and The 9 Day Queen is expected to premiere on Channel 5 & My5 this winter.

It's been a busy year for Jason, who recently appeared in Coma this spring. For those yet to tune in, the synopsis reads: "Simon, a devoted family man, finds himself at a breaking point as his neighbourhood falls victim to the terrorising antics of a group of teenagers, led by the menacing 17-year-old Jordan Franklin, played by rising star Joe Barber, and his questionable companions.

"Simon and his wife, Beth, played by Claire Skinner, are desperate to move their young daughter to a safer area away from the threatening atmosphere. When Simon's frustration reaches its peak and he confronts Jordan outside his own home, a split-second decision changes everything."

Appearing on ITV's This Morning in March, Jason opened up about Simon's journey in the series. "He makes this terrible decision when he's confronted with this 17-year-old. He does the wrong thing and suffers the consequences," explained the actor.

"Maybe this is a generalisation, but often men think, 'I can cope, I'll take the burden off my family,' but of course it just implodes and there's a history of him being quite vulnerable and having mental health issues," continued Jason. "He won't own up and the world starts to close in on him."

Adding to his growing list of credits, Jason also returned in season four of ITV's McDonald & Dodds which premiered on July 21.