Jason Watkins - everything you need to know about The Catch star The BAFTA-winning actor plays Ed Collier in the new Channel 5 series

BAFTA-winning actor Jason Watkins stars as Ed Collier in Channel 5's brand new series, The Catch. Having established an impressive career with critically-acclaimed roles in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies and The Crown, Jason has also appeared in Line Of Duty, McDonald & Dodds and Midsomer Murders, to name a few – but what is his life like away from the spotlight? Keep reading for all the details.

WATCH: The Catch Trailer

Loading the player...

Is Jason Watkins married?

Jason Watkins is happily married to jewellery and fashion designer Clara Francis. The pair have been married since 2014, and often post about each other on Instagram. Back in 2020, Clara penned a sweet anniversary post to her husband, calling Jason her "partner in crime."

Jason Watkins is married to jewellery and fashion designer, Clara Francis

MORE: The Catch: Meet the cast of the channel 5 drama - including this Midsomer Murders star

READ: Viewers left divided after first episode of The Catch

Does Jason Wakins have children?

Prior to meeting Clara Francis, Jason Watkins was previously married to actress Caroline Harding, with whom he shares two sons, Freddie and Pip.

Through his marriage to Clara, the actor later welcomed three children, Maude, Bessie and Gilbert. In 2011, however, it was sadly announced that a then-two-year-old Maude had tragically passed away from Sepsis.

Jason often posts about his children on Instagram

Following the loss of his beloved daughter, Jason has since become a patron of Child Bereavement UK, a charity that supports children, young people and families in the event of a child's grief or death. Both Jason and his wife have also carried out work to spread greater awareness of sepsis.

More recently, the 60-year-old has revealed that he and his wife have produced a documentary titled, Jason & Clara: In Memory of Maudie. During an appearance on This Morning, Jason explained that the documentary had been ​​"very hard to make."

The actor and his wife have made a documentary in memory of their daughter Maude

He added: "I spoke to Sarah Parish and she's lost her own child, so it is about spreading awareness of sepsis, this documentary."

Jason continued that it's "About letting people know that if you've lost a child, always mention it. It's never worse than feeling your child never existed. It is a sharing of our story - it was very hard to make. The hope is that people will get an idea. 'It is to say to other families that there is help, by talking about it it can help you and make you feel less alone because it is a very lonely journey."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.