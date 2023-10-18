Line of Duty stars reunite for new Channel 5 drama – and we can’t wait to watch

Line of Duty star Jason Watkins is set to star in a new Channel 5 drama, and it looks amazing! The network has announced that a new four-part series, Coma, has been penned by Miss Scarlett and the Duke’s creator, Ben Edwards. Intrigued? Here’s what we know so far…

The official synopsis for Coma reads: “Simon, a devoted family man, finds himself at a breaking point as his neighbourhood falls victim to the terrorising antics of a group of teenagers, led by the menacing 17-year-old Jordan Franklin, played by rising star Joe Barber, and his questionable companions.

WATCH: Jason also starred in The Crown

“Simon and his wife, Beth, played by Claire Skinner, are desperate to move their young daughter to a safer area away from the threatening atmosphere. When Simon's frustration reaches its peak and he confronts Jordan outside his own home, a split-second decision changes everything.”

Speaking about the new show, Jason explained: “I cannot wait to get stuck into playing Simon in Coma, this character faces an agonising situation that will keep viewers questioning their own morals. I’m sure it will be a thrilling and emotionally charged experience.”

Jason is set to star in Coma

Jason will be joined by a host of stars, including Harry Potter actor David Bradley, and his own Line of Duty co-star, Jonas Armstrong, as well as Small Axe actress, Kayla Meikle. Filming has already started on the new drama, and is set to air on our screens in 2024.

Paul Testar, the Commissioning Editor of Channel 5 and Paramount+, said: “Coma is a provocative thriller that asks the audience: What would I do? It's the story of a good man who does one bad thing that causes his life to spiral out of control. We are excited to be working with Roughcut and CBS Studios to bring this intense and gripping tale to Channel 5 viewers and are thrilled to have the fantastic Jason Watkins leading the cast."

Jonas is also set to star

Lindsey Martin of CBS Studios added: "Coma is a propulsive and universal series that will undoubtedly resonate with viewers globally. We are thrilled to collaborate with Channel 5 and Roughcut Television and can’t wait to see Jason Watkins and the brilliant cast bring this riveting story to life on screen.”