Line of Duty stars: where are they now?

After premiering on the BBC in 2012, Line of Duty became a certified hit, propelling Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston into the spotlight. Banding together as part of AC-12, the team solved six series worth of crimes before concluding in 2021, but is the show really over?

Appearing on Good Morning Britain last week, Adrian Dunbar – aka Ted Hastings – shared his hopes for a seventh season. After Susanna Reid told him that Line of Duty needs to return, the actor replied: "I think so, Vicky [McClure] thinks so, Martin [Compston] thinks so. Everybody thinks so. It'll be down to the BBC and Doctor Jed Mercurio I think, when and whether we do it."

"We're all up for it, we're keeping our fingers crossed," he added. "Hopefully somebody will make a decision at some point and everybody will go 'Oh they're off again!'"

With renewed hopes for further episodes, we're taking a trip down memory lane. Find out what the cast has been up to since the show concluded…

© Getty Adrian Dunbar Adrian Dunbar has been a busy man in recent years. Lending his talents to a new crime drama, the actor fronted Ridley on ITV in 2022, before presenting a one-off series, Adrian Dunbar: My Ireland. As of 2024, Adrian is back treading the boards in a new production of Kiss Me, Kate on London's West End.

© HTM PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV/ITVX Vicky McClure Vicky McClure has appeared in numerous TV series since Line of Duty ended. Among them, you may have spotted her in Alex Rider, Trigger Point, Without Sin and Insomnia.



© Getty Martin Compston Martin Compston remains a regular fixture on our screens. Mayflies and The Rig are among his most recent projects, and he's also entered production on a new show called Fear.

© Getty Lennie James Lennie James appeared as Tony Gates in season one, before landing roles in a variety of films and popular TV series. After starring as Mr Cotton in Blade Runner 2049, he was cast as Morgan Jones in Fear the Walking Dead, a role which he held for four seasons.



© Dave Benett,Getty Keeley Hawes Keeley Hawes was a part of the Line of Duty universe for two seasons. Among her recent list of credits, you may have spotted the actress in Rebecca, Scoop, Bodyguard, It's a Sin and Orphan Black: Echoes.

© Photo: Getty Images Anna Maxwell Martin Anna Maxwell Martin held the role of Patricia Carmichael in seasons five and six. Clearly a fan of the crime drama genre, the actress has continued to appear in gritty series, including Hollington Drive and Good Girl's Guide To Murder.