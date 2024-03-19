Coma viewers saying the same thing about Channel 5 drama starring Jason Watkins

Channel 5's brand new drama Coma premiered on Monday night, and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict.

For those yet to catch up on the four-part series, it stars Jason Watkins as family man Simon Henderson, whose life is forever changed after he makes a split-second decision in the heat of the moment after coming up against the leader of a local teenage gang.

WATCH: Jason Watkins stars in Channel 5's gripping new drama Coma

After losing his job, and with the mortgage to worry about, Simon finds himself at breaking point when a group of teenagers start to terrorise his neighbourhood. On one evening, while Simon is looking after his daughter and his wife is at work, he confronts the leader of the gang, 17-year-old Jordan, outside of his home, and an altercation between the pair turns his world upside down.

© KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / Channel 5 Television / Roughcut TV Jason Watkins stars as Simon in Coma

While some viewers wondered whether the story was "far-fetched", many were full of praise for the gripping drama.

One person penned: "Have to say I really enjoyed #Coma on @channel5_tv. Jason Watkins and Jonas Armstrong really made the difference. Looking forward to the next episode!!" while another added: "#Coma @Jason_Watkins excellent as ever. My toes are only just unclenching I felt every second of his tension, on the edge of unravelling. I'm far from ready for sleep. This can't end well but I'm with Simon all the way, roll on tomorrow night."

© KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / Channel 5 Television / Roughcut TV Jonas Armstrong plays Jordan's father Paul

A third person wrote: "Blimey! #Coma's good innit!!! Cracking acting and really excellent plot."

Many viewers also praised the acting performances, particularly from lead star Jason. One person penned: "Loved #Coma. @Jason__Watkins was absolutely brilliant, as usual, a truly fantastic actor. Can't wait to see how it all unfolds over the next 3 nights," while another added: "Great stuff from @Jason__Watkins @bradders_david @DavidMumeni Claire Skinner and Jonas Armstrong in tonight's #Coma premiere, can't wait for what’s coming up in tomorrow night's episode."

Speaking about the plot during an appearance on ITV's This Morning on Monday, Jason said of his character: "He makes this terrible decision when he's confronted with this 17-year-old. He does the wrong thing and suffers the consequences.

© KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / Channel 5 Television / Roughcut TV Joe Barber plays teenager Jordan

"Maybe this is a generalisation, but often men think, 'I can cope, I'll take the burden off my family,' but of course it just implodes and there's a history of him being quite vulnerable and having mental health issues.

"He won't own up and the world starts to close in on him," added the actor.

So, is the drama worth the watch? Having also tuned into the episode, I think Coma is yet another quality drama from Channel 5, adding to the broadcaster's growing catalogue of successful shows.

© KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / Channel 5 Television / Roughcut TV Claire Skinner also stars in the series

Jason is entirely believable in his portrayal of ordinary family man Simon, and rising star Joe Barber gives a frightening performance as menacing teenager Jordan. This gripping story will have you on the edge of your seat.

Coma continues on Tuesday 19 March on Channel 5 at 9pm. The remaining three episodes air over consecutive nights this week.