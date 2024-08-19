Netflix announces new Jo Nesbø crime drama - and it sounds seriously chilling

Jo Nesbø is conastantly on the bestseller list as the king of the crime drama, so we couldn't be more excited that Netflix is adapting his hit series Harry Hole. The show, which is set to be called Harry Hole in Norway and Detective Hole international, is a whodunnit serial killer mystery - and it looks amazing. Find out more here…

What it is about?

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Underneath the surface, this series is a nuanced character drama about two police officers – and supposed colleagues – operating on opposite sides of the law.

"Throughout the first season, Harry goes head-to-head with his long-time adversary and corrupt detective Tom Waaler. Harry is a brilliant but tormented homicide detective who struggles with his demons. As the two navigate the blurred ethical lines of the criminal justice system, Harry must do all he can to catch a serial killer and bring Waaler to justice before it is too late."

While Netflix hasn't divulged much about the plot, it has been revealed that the show will adapt the fifth novel in the series, The Devil’s Star. The synopsis reads: "Harry can't trust his own memory. A man is caught on CCTV, shooting dead a cashier at a bank. Detective Harry Hole begins his investigation, but after dinner with an old flame wakes up with no memory of the past 12 hours.

Jo Nesbo's Detective Hole



"Someone wants him out of this picture. Then the girl is found dead in mysterious circumstances and he begins to receive threatening emails: is someone trying to frame him for her death? And they'll stop at nothing to fulfil their bloodlust… As Harry fights to clear his name, the bank robberies continue with unparalleled savagery."

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Tobias Santelmann is set to play the starring role

Who is in the cast?

Exit star Tobias Santelmann and Suicide Squad's Joel Kinnaman are set to star, while being joined by an impressive cast including Fargo actor Peter Stormare, Ragnarok's Fridtjov Såheim, Succession's Eili Harboe, Casino Royale actor Jesper Christensen and more.

© Rodin Eckenroth Joel Kinnaman attends the Warner Bros. premiere of Suicide Squad

Speaking about the casting, Jo said: "I’m guessing that all readers of the book series have their own vision of what Harry Hole would look like, and they should be allowed to keep that. We will create a Harry that is based not only on the books but someone based on the actor Tobias Santelmann and everyone involved in this project — both in front and behind the camera."